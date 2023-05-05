She said the dog ‘growled’ at her. So she picked up a rubber mallet, Florida cops say

A Florida woman was arrested on Monday after “disturbing” video emerged of her clubbing a dog in her Tampa home, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Elizabeth Jaimes, was caught on camera clubbing a 9-year-old Siberian Husky last August. The 24-year-old woman had recently moved into the house with her boyfriend and his mother, who is the dog’s owner.

The mother had noticed injuries on her pet named Maya soon after Jaimes had moved in, authorities say. On the advice of a vet, she installed hidden surveillance cameras throughout the house to find out what was happening.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT

The sheriff’s office released an undated video that appears to show Jaimes, repeatedly striking the dog, which is off camera, with a rubber mallet and tugging violently at the leash as the animal squeals in pain. Boxes are piled up along a wall, hung with holiday stockings.

Once the pet’s owner went over the 18 hours of footage, she discovered the reason for Maya’s injuries — which included rib and spine fractures, a broken jaw, and a shattered orbital resulting in blindness in one eye.

Deputies were called to the home on Monday, and Jaimes admitted to hitting Maya because it had “growled” at her. The suspect was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon and released on $7,500 bond.

Maya is currently recovering at home and the owner filed an injunction against Jaimes, who is now out of the residence and broken up with the son, says the agency.

Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said he was so upset by this case of “unimaginable and unwarranted abuse” that he announced a petition to prevent Jaimes from adopting or living with a pet in Hillsborough County ever again.

“We as a community and as a society will never tolerate the abuse and terrorization of a poor innocent animal,” said Chronister. “Nothing would justify this evil and callous abuse. Maya is a sweet and loving animal who did not deserve the torture she endured.

“We are dedicated to investigating this case and ensuring that Jaimes will be held accountable for her heinous acts.”