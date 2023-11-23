She said yes! NYPD helps with marriage proposal at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (WJW) – A Houston couple’s trip to New York City turned into an extra special one when they got engaged during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In video shared by the New York City Police Department, the couple danced in the street while the NYPD Ceremonial Unit performed during the parade Thursday morning.

As the music stops, Kimberly proposed to Margaret, which was welcomed with an excited “yes” and cheers from the crowd.

“Congratulations to Kimberly and Margaret visiting from Houston, Texas, on their engagement!” the police department said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The video shows Chase from Paw Patrol flying over the street — one of 32 balloons on display during the parade this year. Read more about the festivities here.

