She scammed MS & GA out of COVID unemployment money while awaiting trial for ID theft

A luxury vehicle and trips to South Beach led to nine years in prison for one Austell, Georgia woman.

The U.S. District Court in Jackson, Mississippi sentenced Chrystal Miesha Slaughter (Thompson), 34, for committing fraud by using other people’s information to get loans and open lines of credit from multiple banks.

According to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office, Slaughter also bought a luxury vehicle and went on trips to South Beach, Florida using the victims’ information.

After going to trial and being indicted on eight charges related to the identity theft crimes, Slaughter was caught committing fraud in two states at the same time. This occurred during her pretrial release.

According to court documents, statements and investigations, Slaughter claimed unemployment benefits under the COVID-relief CARES Act in Mississippi and Georgia.

Slaughter will spend the next nine years in federal prison thanks to her 10-count indictment. She was also ordered to pay $205,262.89 in restitution to the victims in this case.