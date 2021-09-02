She was screaming, 'Help me, help me' as waters rose
A woman in Queens drowned in flood waters that gushed into her basement apartment, filling her home with nearly 6 feet of water.
After growing up on the East Coast, there were a number of things that surprised me about the pace and lifestyle of people on the West Coast.
Readers say the Democratic recall candidate proposing a water pipeline linking California to the Mississippi River is onto something.
Tropical Storm Larry has strengthened into the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and is forecast to turn into a Category 3 storm in the next 48 hours and a Cat 4 by Sunday.
"We were making the decisions so it wouldn’t come back to haunt us.”
Officials say that a natural gas odor has been detected on Grand Isle and that conditions remain "very dangerous."
Residents of the South Lake Tahoe area flee the Caldor fire and arrive in Nevada.
"We need to invest now for the future. That's the lesson we've learned from the investment in the levees," said Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy.
Data: N.Y. Times; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Coronavirus infections continue to climb all across the U.S., with few new solutions on the horizon.The big picture: There are some initial signs that things may be starting to get better in the South, which has experienced the worst of this wave, but America's springtime dreams of putting the pandemic behind us seem a lot less realistic now.
A 10ft python has been found in a Cambridgeshire country lane, with the RSPCA urging people to stay vigilant in case there are more.
The photos feature otters, bears, monkeys, tigers, prairie dogs, penguins, and other wildlife in comical poses.
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
"That basically stops the spread of the fire," one official said.
Wild animals can beat immense odds - crossing torrential rivers or bouncing back from the brink of extinction. Photos reveal the mundane and the extraordinary.
Flooded out by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him. Comardelle thought he was winning against Hurricane Ida until the Category 4 winds at its heart battered his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his handmade levee, which includes a pump and a homemade flood gate for the driveway. As he worked, Comardelle couldn't help but wonder when he might be able to get back out on the water to make a living catching crabs.
This year's "Old Farmer's Almanac" is calling for a cold winter. But some experts question the accuracy of the 230-year-old book.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida brought a tropical deluge of unprecedented proportions to the New York City metro area on Wednesday night into Thursday. Driving the news: The flooding that resulted from the heavy rainfall shut down Newark Airport, and turned city and country roads in all five boroughs and surrounding areas of New Jersey and Pennsylvania into rivers.
After two bone-dry years that sank the U.S. Southwest deeper into drought, this summer's rainy season unleashed with fury. Monsoon storms have brought spectacular lightning shows, bounties of wildflowers and mushrooms, and record rainfall to the region's deserts. It's a remarkable reversal from 2019 and 2020, when the annual period known simply as “the monsoon” left the region parched.
Take a look at photos of this rare rattlesnake discovered on a Texas ranch.
The Caldor fire has skirted a high granite ridge protecting South Lake Tahoe and is threatening thousands of homes in heavily forested neighborhoods.
Believe it or not, some think getting your classic car off the road will save the planet…