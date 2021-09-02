She was screaming, 'Help me, help me' as waters rose

Associated Press

Flooded out by Hurricane Katrina, Roy Comardelle wasn't going to let another hurricane beat him. Comardelle thought he was winning against Hurricane Ida until the Category 4 winds at its heart battered his house and sent water spilling over the grassy walls of his handmade levee, which includes a pump and a homemade flood gate for the driveway. As he worked, Comardelle couldn't help but wonder when he might be able to get back out on the water to make a living catching crabs.