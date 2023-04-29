'She sent me to hell': Spanish rape victim blames equality minister after botched law reduces sentences

Ms García said she feels 'used' as a victim - Jason P. Howe

A rape victim assaulted at knifepoint has blamed Spain's progressive equality minister for "sending me back to hell" after a botched sexual assault law led to her attacker being rewarded with early release from prison.

Antonia García, 53, said she had been forced to take sleeping pills and is considering quitting her job to avoid being tracked down by her former husband who is due to be released under the Socialist government's flagship 'Only yes means yes' law.

The Sexual Freedom Law, introduced by Irene Montero of the hard-Left Podemos party, was aimed at tightening consent laws in machismo Spain, but has a lower minimum sentence for rape.

It was subsequently retroactively applied to thousands of rape case, leading to attackers walking free in a scandal that has threatened to break the ruling coalition.

Ms García, who waived her right to anonymity in an interview with The Telegraph, said: “The minister Montero said these people would not be released early, and first thing that happened is sentences started being cut.

“She does not represent me as a woman. She has deceived me; she has not defended me; she has sent me back to hell, back to anxiety, seeing the psychologist again and taking pills to sleep.”

Ms García’s former husband was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison for raping her at knifepoint. In November, on appeal, he was awarded a reduction of 2.5 years.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has apologised for the “undesired effects” of the reform. This week the Spanish parliament has reformed the rape law once again to restore sentences to previous levels.

But this will not reverse the decisions that have benefited people like Ms García’s attacker or prevent all current convicts from being able to ask for a review of their terms.

So far more than 1,000 sentences have been cut and more than 100 sex offenders released from prison before they were due to be freed.

Ms Montero, 34, has been at the forefront of some of the Leftist coalition's more progressive policies. In an interview with The Telegraph last year she said feminism must be "expressed in all laws".

Story continues

Irene Montero said earlier this year the changes to her law were an effort to undermine her and discredit her party, opening a rift in the ruling coalition.

Ms Garcia lives in fear that her ex-husband will target her again - Jason P. Howe

Ms García says she has been told by lawyers that her attacker could be out of prison in six or seven years if he benefits from parole, and she fears that he will target her again.

“I feel that I am going to have to disappear. I would have to leave my job as he knows where I work. I would have to start from zero.”

Ms García said she spent 23 years living with her former husband, with whom she had a daughter, describing the last 14 years of the relationship as “a living hell” after he became violent and obsessively controlling in his behaviour towards her.

“I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. Everything is your fault; they humiliate you, raise their hand in anger and do horrible things to you, and you have to get up every day and go to work as if nothing was wrong.”

Finally, Ms García reported her husband for rape but in a rapid trial the judge did not believe her and imposed no restraining measures against him. After Ms García started separation proceedings, her husband threatened her with a knife and raped her – this time being convicted by Granada’s provincial court.

Previously, under Spanish criminal law, a distinction was made between rape and sexual abuse, the latter being applied when the offender had non-consensual sex with his victim but without using violence or intimidation.

The need for a consent-based rape law became a banner of the feminist movement in Spain after the notorious ‘wolf pack’ case, in which five men were initially convicted only of sexual abuse after a gang rape on an 18-year-old during the Sanfermines bull-running festival in Pamplona.

The 'Only yes means yes' or Sexual Freedom Law created a single offence of rape, setting minimum sentences below the level reserved for the more violent offences previously but introducing aggravating circumstances the equality ministry believed would prevent convicted offenders getting more lenient sentences.

“During the two-year period in which the Sexual Freedom Law was being drawn up, no state organ within government that reviewed the law, nor parliament or any party predicted that courts would reduce sentences,” an equality ministry spokeswoman told The Telegraph.

“However, as the minister has expressed on numerous occasions, the equality ministry asks the women affected for forgiveness.”

Ms García is unconvinced. “I feel used as a victim. They talk about victims, and they use us. But they don’t defend us; they should have thought it through.”

She recalled hearing about the reform plan on a radio morning news programme, but never thought it would act against her.

“I was on my way to work and my lawyer phoned me. I was the first victim in Granada to have it applied to my case.”

Ms García has been given an electronic device that will warn her and the police if her attacker comes within 200 metres. She hopes, but is not sure, that she will be told in advance when he starts to enjoy day release from prison.

“They are leaving me in his hands. I am very scared. I got out of hell - the worst 14 years of my life, living in fear. I am trying to move on but they won’t let me.”