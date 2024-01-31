She was shot 3 days before Christmas and left for dead: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Hannah Lynch shown in a photo before she was shot in December 2022.

I'm Cameron Knight, a breaking news and crime reporter here at The Enquirer.

This holiday season marked a dark anniversary for Hannah Lynch. Just a few days before Christmas in 2022, she was found in her front yard in the middle of a blizzard with a gunshot wound to her head.

In the middle of the night, first responders drove her from her home in Brookville, Indiana, to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She lived.

And next month, her husband is scheduled to go on trial on charges of attempted murder – of Lynch and a police officer he shot that night, according to the court documents.

Few details have been released in the past year, but today's story recounts everything we know ahead of the trial.

What else you need to know Wednesday, Jan. 31

