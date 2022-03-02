She showed up uninvited to a Florida wedding — then she refused to leave, cops say

Paging Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson. It may be time for a sequel to be shot in Florida.

A real-life wedding crasher was arrested Saturday night in Satellite Beach.

According to a police report, a local woman was having a grand time at a stranger’s wedding at the Pelican Beach Clubhouse — until other guests began realizing she didn’t belong and called 911.

The complaint from the Satellite Beach Police Department says that officers went to check out the disturbance call around 8 p.m.

The woman was “causing a scene and getting physically violent,” according to the report.

They planned a wedding at this lavish South Florida mansion. The owner had no idea

The officer went to talk to the suspect and asked her to stand behind his patrol car, but she refused.

“I informed her that if she did not comply with my lawful order I would place her under arrest,” the report said.

As the officer was trying to handcuff the woman, she pulled away, braced her body and tensed up. Once she was finally secured and in the patrol vehicle, the officer made contact with the groom.

The newlywed, who did not give his name, told police that the party crasher got herself food and beer and mingled in the crowd of strangers.

“The second I noticed her, she was drinking. I didn’t know how long she was there for, but she seemed like she was having a good time,” the groom told local station Fox 35.

The woman was taken to the Brevard County Jail on $1,000 bond, charged with breach of peace, trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting an LEO without violence.