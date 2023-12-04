‘She is slowly improving;’ 1 of the Beavercreek Walmart shooting victims removed from ICU

The husband of one of the four victims of the Beavercreek Walmart shooting gave an update on his wife over the weekend.

Terry Swain, the husband of Tiara Taylor, said on social media that his wife is improving but has a way to go.

“We as a family would like to thank all friends and family for all the prayers for my wife Tiara Taylor and the well wishes,” he wrote on social media. “She is slowly improving but she has a long and painful, at times, way to go so keep the prayers coming.”

She was moved from the ICU to the Trauma floor on Friday, Swain wrote on a gofundme page set up for her.

Swain thanked everyone “for all the love that has been shown.”

News Center 7 previously reported that Taylor lost a kidney and part of her liver and was also shot in the back during the Beavercreek Walmart mass shooting on Nov. 20.

Four people were shot at the Beavercreek Walmart on the Monday before Thanksgiving.

There is no word yet on when Taylor will be released from the hospital.