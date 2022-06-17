She stabbed him the second time, police say

Jun. 17—A judge this month delayed the trial of a woman accused of battering her boyfriend after he claimed she visited again and stabbed him.

Rishawn L. Readus II said he asked his girlfriend to leave his apartment on Longley Drive in Lebanon because of her behavior, but that made her angry, so he took a walk with his baby, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Shalisa M. Christopher, 28, of Hammond, followed Readus and their baby girl, and he ran from her with the baby in his arms when he realized she was carrying a knife, Lebanon Police Patrolman Caleb Vickery reported.

Christopher swung and stabbed his upper left arm and he walked with the baby toward his father's house nearby, in an effort to reach safety, court records indicate. Readus eventually became light headed because of his blood loss and handed the baby to Christopher, Vickery wrote in the affidavit.

Readus' father, Rishawn L. Readus Sr., called police, who found Readus II with a stab wound and covered in blood and the baby, also with blood on her, sitting on her mother's lap with the knife on kitchen table, Vickery wrote. That was in late May.

Christopher already faced a single charge of domestic battery at the time after Readus Jr. had called 911 in March. Readus showed police scratch marks Christopher left on him and a video of her coming at him with a knife, again with their daughter present, police reported. He had also asked Christopher to leave before she became violent in March, police reported.

The couple were never married, and Readus Jr. did not have custody of the baby, who was immediately left with her grandfather, but police called the Indiana Department of Child Services to ensure her safety, according to an affidavit.

Christopher was charged in Boone Circuit Court in May with domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, two counts of domestic battery, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, neglect of a dependent, and disorderly conduct.

Boone Superior Court II Judge Bruce Petit last week found Christopher to be in violation of her bond in the March case and rescheduled her July jury trial to October. She is due for a trial in September in the stabbing case.

She bonded out of the Boone County Jail on Wednesday.