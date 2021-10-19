‘She stole his childhood.’ Details emerge about 2 pregnant Florida teachers accused of rape

David Ovalle
·7 min read

When the 14-year-old boy’s mother and stepfather learned that he’d been lured into an illegal sexual relationship, the identity of the suspected abuser stunned them.

At 31, Brittney Lopez-Murray was nearly two decades their son’s senior. She had been his drama teacher at Hialeah Middle. Her husband coached his basketball team, the parents told the Miami Herald.

And she was eight months pregnant.

The illegal relationship started well after Lopez-Murray became pregnant, the boy’s parents said in an interview. When they were told about the abuse earlier this month, they called Lopez-Murray to confront her. On speaker phone, they recalled, she at first denied the allegations — then relented.

“She had the audacity to tell us, ‘Please don’t say anything. Please don’t call the cops. I promise I won’t do it again,’” the boy’s stepfather recalled.

The anguished parents spoke to the Herald nearly two weeks after Lopez-Murray was arrested and charged with a slew of felonies, the first of two pregnant Miami-Dade schools teachers arrested in separate sex-abuse cases over the span of five days.

Their account adds more details to what has been a sordid month for South Florida educators — a third teacher, Daniel Fernandez, 35, of Renaissance Middle Charter School, was also charged with sexually assaulting a student, and the Miami-Dade public school district was ordered to pay $6 million to a former student sexually abused by a different teacher years ago.

Lopez-Murray and the other pregnant teacher, Heiry Calvi, 41, resigned as they faced firing by Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Renaissance has also fired Fernandez.

All three have pleaded not guilty in Miami-Dade circuit court. Two other former Miami-Dade teachers, Tom Privett and Jason Meyers, are also awaiting criminal trial on previous accusations they sexually abused underage female students.

Rookie of the Year

In Lopez-Murray’s case, she was a relatively new teacher — in 2017, she was named Hialeah Middle’s Rookie Teacher of the Year. Her husband, Troy Murray, had been a science teacher at Hialeah Middle and coached basketball at Westland Hialeah High. He has since been placed on an “alternate assignment” and is not at a school, a district spokeswoman said.

Lopez-Murray’s defense attorneys, Landon Ray and Jeff Chukwuma, declined to comment Monday afternoon because prosecutors have yet to provide them evidence in the case. Evidence in criminal cases — which can include witness statements, police reports and photos and videos — is generally provided to defense lawyers after arraignment. Lopez-Murray’s is scheduled for Nov. 3.

“She is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” Ray told the Herald earlier this month. “We hope everyone is patient, doesn’t rush to judgment and respects the family’s privacy.”

The Herald does not name sexual abuse victims, and is not naming the boy’s parents so as not to identify him.

“She stole his childhood,” said the family’s attorney, Judd Rosen, who accused the school district of not doing enough to protect vulnerable students. “This kid deserved a normal teenage relationship. She stole that from him. She forced the issues. She raped him, under the law.”

In an interview, the parents described the victim as a normal kid who likes PlayStation and sports. As a 13-year-old at Hialeah Middle, he took Lopez-Murray’s class, and would often stay after school to rehearse.

“He was happy. He would say it was his favorite class,” his mother said

The boy also tried out for Westland’s basketball team, where Troy Murray coached. “He was really happy because he made the team and started going to practices and that’s how everything happened,” his mother said.

Brittiny Lopez-Murray
Brittiny Lopez-Murray

Lopez-Murray volunteered to give him rides to and from practice, the parents said.

As the school year began in August, police say, Lopez-Murray sent him a text in which “she expressed her feelings toward” him. They later met for coffee, and that led to multiple sex acts in her car on multiple dates, including in the parking lots of the Westland Mall and a Publix, he would later tell Hialeah police detectives.

Then on Oct. 2, his sister “became suspicious” of how guarded her brother was on his phone, according to a Hialeah police report.

She managed to get his phone and saw “explicit text messages and photos” between the teen and Lopez-Murray, police said. The boy’s biological father later looked through the phone and saw that the teacher had sent the boy photos of her “exposed breasts and vagina,” the police report said. Text messages between the two detailed “how much they enjoyed the sex with each other,” according to the report.

His biological father called the boy’s mom and stepfather, who were in the Florida Keys for the weekend. They hurriedly drove to Miami, the mother sobbing, the stepfather angry. “It was an awful drive back,” he said.

As they drove, they dialed Lopez-Murray. The stepfather said he was incredulous when she begged him to not go to police.

“I’m like, I’m not going to give you the opportunity to do this to another family, to another child,” the stepfather recalled.

Jury orders Miami-Dade School Board to pay $6M to student in teacher sex-abuse case

When Hialeah detectives arrested Lopez-Murray on Oct. 4, she invoked her right to remain silent and did not speak to police. She’s facing an array of felonies, including lewd and lascivious battery on a child, molestation of a child and sending harmful electronic transmissions to a child.

The teen has since transferred schools, but remains downcast, the family said.

“It’s very hard for us. We’re scared for him to go on social media and see what people are saying about his situation,” the stepfather said. “It’s hard for him be a regular 14-year-old communicating with people, like on PlayStation. We want him to be a regular kid. We’re afraid my son is going to be 15-16 years old and get a girlfriend who finds out that he was raped by a teacher. It’s hard to see him having regular teenage years.”

The Doral teacher

In the Calvi case, she was a teacher at John I. Smith K-8 in Doral. She is married and pregnant with her husband’s child, according to her defense attorney.

“Ms. Calvi is a happily married woman, and a dedicated teacher of over 21 years, who adamantly denies having any sort of inappropriate relationship with any student,” said her defense lawyer, Orlando Rodriguez. “She and her husband are expecting a beautiful baby girl within the next few months.”

Heiry Calvi, 41, John I. Smith K-8 Center teacher, was charged with having an inappropriate relationship and sex with a 15-year-old former student, police say.
Heiry Calvi, 41, John I. Smith K-8 Center teacher, was charged with having an inappropriate relationship and sex with a 15-year-old former student, police say.

According to police, the investigation began in March when staff members reported to police that several students said a 15-year-old boy was showing off a cellphone video of him having sex with an adult woman. “The students reported the female in the video as Mrs. Calvi,” according to one police report.

The boy initially told Doral police that she was simply his tutor and nothing more, police said.

But his parents agreed to turn his iPhone over to police investigators, who ran a forensic analysis and discovered a slew of evidence, according to arrest reports. Among them: an audio recording the teen sent to a friend instructing the person to lie to police about the relationship, messages between him and Calvi “in which they each state to one another I love you” and screenshots that appear to show Calvi was paying for his Uber rides and Ubereats meals.

When confronted by police, the teen acknowledged “that they had sex, and reiterated he is not a victim [and] she never raped him,” according to a police report.

Investigators also found a photo believed to be the teen — wearing a distinct “Thug” pendant — and a topless woman believed to be Calvi, one report said. She later identified herself in the photo, Doral police said.

Calvi is charged with a host of felonies, including lewd and lascivious battery, sending harmful electronic transmissions to minors and an offense against students by an authority figure. Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 8.

A Doral police spokesman, Rey Valdes, stressed to the Herald that “a child does not have the legal authority to give consent even though the child may say ‘this is OK.’”

Still, her defense lawyer emphasized that prosecutors had yet to file formal charges. He criticized Doral and Miami-Dade schools police, which spearheaded the probe, saying the victim had been interrogated “dozens of times over the past several months.”

“Despite the immense pressure placed on him by experienced, well-trained police officers, he has been steadfast that there was no inappropriate relationship,” Rodriguez said. “In addition, the young man’s family does not believe these baseless allegations, and fully support Ms. Calvi during this difficult time.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zillow's labor shortage woes

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman break down how Zillow is faring in Monday's market.

  • Colombia found responsible for 2000 kidnap and torture of journalist

    Inter-American court of human rights rules Colombia was ‘internationally responsible’ for violation of Jineth Bedoya’s rights Jineth Bedoya speaks at a press conference in Havana in November 2014. Photograph: Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images The Colombian state has been found responsible for the kidnap, torture and rape of a prominent journalist who was abducted while reporting on her country’s civil war, in a landmark ruling from the inter-American court of human rights. Jineth Bedoya, who has

  • Broward man charged with first-degree murder of a missing 33-year-old mother

    A Broward man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of a 33-year-old mother.

  • Russia hits another record of daily coronavirus deaths

    Russia registered another daily record of coronavirus deaths Tuesday as rapidly surging contagion raised pressure on the country's health care system. The government task force reported 1,015 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. It also registered 33,740 new infections over the past day.

  • New Zealand hits virus high, pushes vaccination as way out

    New Zealand counted its most new coronavirus cases of the pandemic as an outbreak in its largest city grew and officials urged vaccinations as a way out of Auckland’s two-month lockdown

  • China says moon rocks offer new clues to volcanic activity

    Moon rocks brought back to Earth by a Chinese robotic spacecraft last year have provided new insights into ancient lunar volcanic activity, a researcher said Tuesday. Li Xianhua said an analysis of the samples revealed new information about the moon’s chemical composition and the way heat affected its development. Li said the samples indicate volcanic activity was still occurring on the moon as recently as 2 billion years ago, compared to previous estimates that such activity halted between 2.8 billion and 3 billion years ago.

  • EU warns Poland it will pay for challenging common law

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission's chief executive warned Poland on Tuesday that its challenge to the supremacy of European Union law called into question the very foundations of the 27-nation bloc and could not go unpunished. Poland's Constitutional Tribunal ruled last week that parts of EU law are incompatible with the Polish constitution, undermining the legal pillar on which the union stands and raising fears that Poland could eventually leave the bloc. Poland's ruling nationalist Law and Justice party says it has no plans for a "Polexit" and - unlike Britain before its Brexit referendum in 2016 - popular support for membership of the EU remains high in Poland.

  • Nearly 3 million people have signed a petition demanding that Congress issue a fourth stimulus check

    The petition shows there's a clear demand from Americans for more federal support, but it's unclear whether there will be a fourth stimulus round.

  • Xpeng-backed flying car startup raises $500 million

    HT Aero, a flying car startup backed by Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Tuesday it has raised over $500 million in its latest funding round. The startup, founded in 2013 and previously called Xpeng Heitech, raised the new money from IDG Capital, 5Y Capital, Xpeng and others in this funding round, it said in a statement. HT Aero said it would use the funding to develop technologies and expand its workforce.

  • Emergency meeting set after violent week in Lawrence schools

    Teachers at Lawrence High School held a rally and walk-in just before Monday’s morning bell to call for changes after recent violence left one teacher injured and five students under arrest.

  • Man arrested in fatal shooting of Florida officer

    An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a South Florida police officer during an altercation, officials said Monday. Police say Jason Vanegas will face charges including first-degree murder in the death of Officer Yandy Chirino. (Oct. 19)

  • Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

    Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties,

  • Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from Dallas park now stands at a Texas golf resort

    Statue of Robert E. Lee removed from Dallas park now stands at a Texas golf resort

  • US opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall

    U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday that it received 22 complaints and two field reports of engines stalling due to high-pressure fuel pumps failing. Agency documents say it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

  • Gov. Pritzker lays out 6-year timeline for $1.2B I-80 reconstruction project through Will County

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday unveiled a six-year timeline for the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate Highway 80 through Will County, including work on aging bridges over the Des Plaines River considered so decrepit that unions put up billboards with warnings such as “Cross bridge at your own risk” two years ago. “In recent decades, this stretch of I-80 has also come to represent the ...

  • Fauci: Americans who are fully vaccinated can enjoy the holiday season with their family

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said being fully vaccinated will protect loved ones and communities during the holiday season.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • A California Construction Worker Asked a Speeding Motorist to Slow Down. He Was Shot Seven Times In Response.

    The family of a California Black construction worker wants answers after their loved one was shot several times in what is now being looked at […]

  • Man dies, woman injured in possible road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

    Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...