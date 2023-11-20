‘She was a sweet child;’ Grandmother of local teen killed in shootout wants answers about her death

The grandmother of a local teen killed in a shooting last week says her death has turned her world upside down.

Alice Washington said she woke up Friday to her son telling her that her granddaughter, whom she identified as 15-year-old Heaven Washington, was dead. She told News Center 7 that at that point, she couldn’t breathe.

“She was a sweet child, that’s all I can tell you. She was a sweet child,” Washington said.

As News Center 7 reported Monday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people they believe are persons of interest in the teen’s death. The sheriff’s office confirmed to News Center 7 Monday afternoon that one of the two persons of interest had been taken into custody.