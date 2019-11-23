She Texted About Dinner While Driving. Then a Pedestrian Was Dead.

FREEHOLD, N.J. — One woman was out for a walk and a taste of fresh air during a break from her job as a scientist at a New Jersey fragrance manufacturer. She and her husband had been trying to get pregnant, and brief bouts of exercise, away from the laboratory’s smells and fumes, were part of that plan.

A second woman was behind the wheel of a black Mercedes-Benz, headed to work as chief executive of a nonprofit in a city that had once lauded her as civic leader of the year for her extensive work with troubled youth.

Their lives collided with devastating speed in the coastal town of Keansburg just before 8:20 on a Wednesday morning, leaving the woman out for a walk fatally injured and the driver facing a charge of vehicular homicide, accused of texting while driving.

On Friday, a jury found the driver, Alexandra Mansonet, guilty of vehicular homicide in a case that was believed to be the first time a New Jersey jury was asked to apply a 2012 law that places texting while driving on par with drunken driving.

The case has focused attention on the nationwide crisis of distracted driving, as well as how rare and difficult prosecutions can be.

“It’s a relatively new issue,” said Kara Macek, a spokeswoman for the national Governors Highway Safety Association. “In fatal crashes, it’s much more difficult to obtain evidence that a driver was distracted.”

Mansonet’s car had plowed into the back of a Toyota Corolla not far from her home, just past a bridge that crosses over a creek that spills into the nearby bay and the Atlantic Ocean beyond. The Corolla then hit the woman who had been out for a walk, sending her flying into the air.

Mansonet, 50, testified that she had looked down to turn on a rear-window defogger just before the Sept. 28, 2016, crash. “I looked up and the car was right in front of me,” she said.

She faces up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced.

When the foreman of the jury, which had deliberated for 2 1/2 days, read the one-word verdict, “guilty,” Mansonet placed her left hand to her face and breathed deeply while family members behind her wept. She cried as she exited the courtroom.

Her lawyer, Steven Altman, noted how commonplace texting while driving has become. “It’s going to be very difficult for her to deal with the fact that at sentencing she could be incarcerated for something we are all guilty of doing on a daily basis,” he said.

The pedestrian, Yuwen Wang, died days after the collision at a hospital that is next to the courthouse in New Brunswick where she and her husband, Steven Qiu, had said their vows six years earlier. The couple had celebrated their anniversary the night before the crash.

Qiu said he and his family were comforted by the verdict. “I’m really grateful,” he said, adding, “I hope more people could realize the consequences of texting while driving.”

His wife’s final words to him came in the form of a cheerful but mundane farewell. “Have a good day,” Qiu recalled her saying.

The text at the heart of the trial was equally ordinary in a culture where streams of shorthand cellphone messages have become ingrained in modern life. “Cuban, American or Mexican. Pick one,” Mansonet’s former sister-in-law had texted to ask about her preference for dinner choices, the assistant prosecutor, Christopher Decker, said in court.

Where and when Mansonet read the text, and when she began to tap out a reply, became central to the trial in Monmouth County Superior Court in Freehold. The prosecutor argued that the unsent text — the letters “m” and “e” — were the start of a response about her dinner choice.

Mansonet willingly turned her phone over to the police after the crash, Altman said before the verdict. Had she been using her phone to text at the time of the crash, Altman said, “all she had to do was delete it.”

Mansonet, in testimony, conceded that she had typed the letters “m” and “e” but said she did not remember when. “I thought, ‘I’m going to call her up because I don’t know if I want Mexican,’” she testified.

Wang, 39, was originally from Taiwan and had recently earned her Ph.D. in New Jersey, her husband said. She is among the increasing number of pedestrians killed annually; last year, the nationwide pedestrian death toll of 6,283 approached a three-decade high.