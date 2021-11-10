She thought her late husband's hat was gone forever, but Laurel police officers stepped up

Sometimes the best of humanity appears in the worst of moments.

On a recent October morning, a 66-year-old Laurel woman was in a store shopping when two people stole her car.

Inside the 1995 Ford Ranger, the woman later told police, was one of her most cherished possessions: her late husband's Vietnam veteran hat, which she kept with her in his memory.

When the woman left the store, she said she saw two men driving off with the vehicle, and one of them appeared to be wearing her husband's hat. As the car left the parking lot, she tried to run after it and managed to get a description of the two suspects, police said.

Hours later, Laurel police officers found the car abandoned in a nearby neighborhood, and after further investigation, arrested two people in connection with the crime. The biggest concern for the woman, however, was finding her husband's lost hat, police said.

But even after extensive searching and help from Delaware State Police and Salisbury Police Department, the police officers could not locate the beloved hat, according to a recent Laurel Police Department Facebook post.

That's when Laurel police officers decided to step up.

Patrol officers came together and bought a duplicate Vietnam War Air Force veteran hat to replace the original. One officer, who served as a United States Marine, also donated a retired American flag that troops had once flown in Afghanistan.

On Monday, officers visited the woman at her home and gave her the replacement hat and American flag in memory of her husband.

Since Laurel Police Department posted the story on its Facebook page, community members have shared it nearly 300 times and more than 75 people commented, praising the police officers' act of kindness.

Emily Lytle covers Sussex County from the inland towns to the beaches. Got a story she should tell? Contact her at elytle@doverpost.com or 302-332-0370. Follow her on Twitter at @emily3lytle.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Her late husband's hat was stolen, but Laurel police had a backup plan