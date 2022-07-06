She thought she got hit by stray fireworks in Florida. She was mistaken, police say

A Florida woman is recovering from an arm injury after being accidentally shot Monday night.

According to the Delray Beach Police, the victim initially thought she was “struck by a stray firework” at around 9 p.m.

On July 4th, around 9 p.m., a Delray Beach resident was treated at the hospital for a wound to her arm. The woman thought she had been struck by a stray firework in the 1100-block of SW 4th Ave. Doctors determined she had been struck by a bullet, which was lodged in her arm. pic.twitter.com/qguc7nx7xU — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) July 5, 2022

The Delray Beach resident was treated at a local hospital, where doctors informed her she had been struck not by fireworks — but a bullet — which had lodged in her arm.

Cops believe the victim was likely hit by gunfire from someone partying for the July 4 holiday, but do not mention a suspect. They took this accident as an opportunity to warn others not to ever partake in such celebrations.

“At this time, we would like to remind everyone that it is never a good idea to fire guns into the air,” the tweet advises.