She thought she got hit by stray fireworks in Florida. She was mistaken, police say

Madeleine Marr
·1 min read

A Florida woman is recovering from an arm injury after being accidentally shot Monday night.

According to the Delray Beach Police, the victim initially thought she was “struck by a stray firework” at around 9 p.m.

The Delray Beach resident was treated at a local hospital, where doctors informed her she had been struck not by fireworks — but a bullet — which had lodged in her arm.

Cops believe the victim was likely hit by gunfire from someone partying for the July 4 holiday, but do not mention a suspect. They took this accident as an opportunity to warn others not to ever partake in such celebrations.

“At this time, we would like to remind everyone that it is never a good idea to fire guns into the air,” the tweet advises.

