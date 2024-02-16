She thought she was passing a car fire on Lincoln Highway. It was much worse

Lauren Stout was driving home in rush hour traffic Thursday after dropping her daughter off at a school event when out of the corner of her eye she saw flames.

Her first thought was that it was a car on fire on the side of the road across from a string of car dealerships and self-storage businesses in the 940 block of Lincoln Highway.

As she got closer it became clear this wasn’t a car.

Three women stopped along Lincoln Highway at rush hour on Feb. 15, 2024 to help extinguish a Falls man who police say set himself on Friday.

“This can’t be what I’m seeing,” Stout thought to herself.

What she saw in the smoke and flames was the outline of a man. A man holding a gas can. A man on fire.

Falls Township police confirmed Friday that Stout was one of three people driving on the highway who stopped and assisted in extinguishing the 49-year-old Falls man before police arrived.

The unidentified man doused himself with gasoline then lit himself on fire on the side of Lincoln Highway shortly after 6 p.m., Falls Lt. Chris Clark said.

When she realized a person was on fire, Stout immediately pulled over and ran to the man.

Another woman, who Stout said was a nurse, was rolling him on the ground to put out the fire. Stout joined her to roll him away from the van parked nearby.

It was not an easy feat. Every time they thought it was extinguished, it would light up again, Stout said.

Soon, a third woman joined them using her jacket to smother the fire.

“He kept saying ‘I’m OK. I’m OK. Call my wife,’” Stout said. “His eyes were really wide. It didn’t seem as if he felt any pain, which is unbelievable because he was badly burned.”

Once the fire was out, the nurse got sheets out of her car and covered the man until police arrived, Stout said, adding that other drivers at that point had stopped to see what was happening.

The man was taken to Saint Mary Medical Center with critical injuries that required him to be flown to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment, Clark said.

Clark did not have an update on the man’s condition as of Friday afternoon.

The experience has left Stout shaken, but she has no regrets about stopping to help.

“You always think of it like what if it’s my kid, my husband. I still can’t stop thinking about it, I can’t stop thinking about him. The pain he must be feeling. It was definitely a cry for help.”

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County woman among three who helped man who’d set self on fire