She threw a tantrum at a Florida McDonald’s, then ‘twerked’ on the way out, cops say

She was unhappy with her Happy Meal.

A Florida woman had a meltdown at a McDonald’s in Lakeland on Thursday evening, and it was all caught on camera, cops say.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was in the drive-thru at around 5:30 p.m., and there was apparently an issue with the order (the aforementioned Happy Meal, as well as a chocolate shake, fish sandwich, sweet tea and Sprite).

Employees told the woman to pull up to the third window so they could make it right, but the customer instead parked and stormed inside.

The 22-year-old then starting causing chaos, said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, who held a 12-minute news conference on the incident.

In the store surveillance video provided to authorities, a pregnant woman behind the counter yells and gestures.

“She’s getting McMad,” Judd said, adding the restaurant employees told her they would return her money and that she should leave.

That’s when the customer called 911, yelling, “I’m five months pregnant. These people don’t know how to run a [bleeping] McDonald’s! I want my money. They tried to cheat me out of my money. I want my money!”

That’s when “things went from bad to worse,” the sheriff said.

The video then shows the Lakeland woman swatting at a sign and some bottles, then storming behind the counter and tossing stacks of cups at a worker.

“Look at her,” Judd says. “She’s out of control.”

The woman’s sister attempted to calm the situation but the unhappy customer kept raging, and throwing things.

The video ends with the hangry suspect exiting the establishment, lifting her shirt and twerking.

She was tracked down and arrested the following day, charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and misusing 911. She was released on $1,000 bond.