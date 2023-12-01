'She told me she was raped': 911 call released in Ziegler sexual battery investigation

Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler is being investigated by the Sarasota Police Department over sexual assault allegations. [Herald-Tribune staff photo / Dan Wagner]

The woman who accused Sarasota GOP Chair Christian Ziegler of sexual battery was so despondent over what happened her friend was worried she was suicidal, according to a 911 recording released by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Friday.

The recording was obtained by the Florida Trident - a publication of the Florida Center for Government Accountability - in a public records request. The publication requested 911 calls related to the case number on a report about the Ziegler investigation released by the Sarasota Police Department this week.

The call produced by the Sheriff's Office, which handles all emergency calls in the county, is from an individual who is concerned about the mental health of a friend.

“I was hoping to do a wellness on a friend of mine, she hasn’t shown up for work the past two days and I just go off the phone with her and she sounds drunk and I know that she has pain medication on her and she told me she doesn’t think she can do it anymore," the caller says.

The caller twice mentions the friend said she was raped.

“She told me she was raped yesterday and that she’s scared to leave her house," the caller says. "I told her that I was gonna come pick her up and we could take her to the ER.”

“The person who raped her came to her house so she’s scared to leave," the caller says later.

The Sarasota Police Department released heavily redacted documents from the investigation of the allegations against Ziegler on Thursday. The documents also mention rape allegations and say the incident occurred in the alleged victim's home on Oct. 2.

The 911 call was made on Oct. 4 at at 2:46 p.m.

The allegations against Ziegler have reverberated across the Florida political landscape, with Gov. Ron DeSantis calling on him to resign from his job as state party chair.

Ziegler has denied any criminal wrongdoing through his attorney, Derek Byrd, who said he is confident his client "will be completely exonerated."

"Unfortunately, public figures are often accused of acts that they did not commit whether it be for political purposes or financial gain," Byrd said. "I would caution anyone to rush to judgment until the investigation is concluded."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Friend of GOP Chair Christian Ziegler's alleged victim called 911