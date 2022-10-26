'She trusted you': Onslow County man pleads guilty to 2015 murder of one-year-old daughter

A Richlands man charged with the 2015 murder of his one-year-old daughter pled guilty in Onslow County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Wayne Young, now 44, pled guilty to felony second-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of 480 months to a maximum of 600 months, or 40-50 years, in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

On May 3, 2015, Young called 911 stating he had killed his 13-month-old daughter Ruby-Rayne Delana Young. Investigations and an autopsy showed Ruby's neck had been cut with a non-serrated steak knife and her cause of death was exsanguination.

According to the state's case presented by Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee, Young said he was reading the bible and trying to get himself right with God, that it was laying on his heart to make this sacrifice. Young stated in the nearly 11-minute 911 call that he woke up in the middle of his sleep, heart pumping.

"I don't want to do this...I didn't want to take her life...I told the heavenly father if this be your will...in the story of Abraham and Isaac, he thought someone would stop him," Young said in the call. "Ma'am, I cut her throat."

He added he thought God was testing his faith and that an angel would stop him.

Young did have several psychological evaluations, the most recent taking place on Sept. 19. Although he was found capable to proceed in court, part of his plea arrangement is that the court will recommend he be placed into a therapeutic diversion unit and will receive mental health treatment during his prison term.

Lee added that decision is up to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Ruby's mother, Jewelie Reedy McNeil, was not living with Young at the time of the incident. However, she had checked on Ruby at Young's 112 Wilson Spur, Richlands residence before going to work the night before. Ruby was staying with Young for the weekend. McNeil gave a short, emotional statement to the court Wednesday afternoon.

"Anthony, she loved you so much," McNeil said to Young directly. "She loved you so much. She trusted you, I trusted you. The person she trusted the most besides me was you and you're the one that took her."

Young responded to McNeil with simply, "I loved her too."

Noted in previous The Daily News reports, Young has a criminal record in North Carolina, including drug convictions in 1995, 2001 and 2008, according to information from NCDPS.

"Losing my daughter Ruby has ripped me to shreds," McNeil said. "People say that losing a child, you lose a part of you. That puts it way too simple. It doesn't just take a part of you, it really rips it from you. I think of her every day, she was just a sweet little baby, she was sweet."

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Onslow County man pleads guilty to murder of one-year-old daughter