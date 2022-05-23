She used Facebook to ‘sell’ items to people across the US in scam, Missouri cops say

Multiple people across the country paid for items listed on Facebook but never received what they had bought, authorities said.

Now, after a nine-month investigation, a Missouri woman has been arrested and booked into jail, according to a news release from the Hannibal Police Department.

Police began investigating Amanda L. Stuart, 40, after someone in Louisiana reported that Stuart was “selling” items on Facebook but not following through with shipping after receiving payment.

Authorities say Stuart scammed at least 30 victims in the U.S., and an investigation is ongoing.

She was arrested in a Hannibal home following “multiple warrants issued by the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County for Deceptive Business Practices and Stealing,” according to the news release.

She’s being held on a $25,000 bond.

Hannibal is about 210 miles northeast of Kansas City.

