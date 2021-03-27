She Vanished Decades Ago. Her Children Just Learned She Had Been Killed.

Marie Heiser, a homemaker and part-time country club employee from Philadelphia, disappeared about a half-century ago. Remains found in Delaware in 1977 have been identified as hers.
Michael Levenson
·5 min read

One day, about a half-century ago, William Heiser Jr. came home from boarding school to find that his mother was gone. His father, William Sr., a former police officer, told him and his sister that their mother had walked out.

“He just said she just packed up her stuff and left,” Heiser said, even though some of her clothes and belongings were still in their house in Philadelphia.

Heiser, 68, said he figured that his parents had grown apart or divorced. Sometimes, he wondered if his mother had been upset at him and his sister. As the years went on, the disappearance of his mother, Marie Petry Heiser, became more painful, as Heiser and his sister questioned why she never called or wrote. When they asked their father where she was, he would tell them he didn’t know.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

“‘I haven’t heard; I don’t where she’s at,’” the elder Heiser would tell them, the son recalled. “We had no reason to question him because we hadn’t heard neither.”

Now, the long mystery of Marie Heiser’s disappearance has been solved — at least in part.

This past week, police announced that Marie Heiser was the victim of a homicide and that her remains had been discovered more than 40 years ago, in June 1977, by a teenager who was biking home in a wooded area of Townsend, Delaware, about 65 miles south of the Heisers’ home in Philadelphia.

Those remains had never been identified, but they were recently connected to Heiser through DNA technology that traced her family tree back to her children. The police said they were continuing to investigate how she had been killed and had not identified a suspect.

Heiser, who was 50 when she died, was never reported missing, and the elder William Heiser died in 2006. The police said his explanation that Marie Heiser had left the family was one of many questions they were investigating.

“We’re looking into every aspect of the case and, trust me, that has not passed us,” said Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd of the New Castle County Police Department in Delaware.

The younger William Heiser said he was certain that his father had nothing to do with his mother’s disappearance.

“He would be the last person that would ever hurt anybody,” said Heiser, who followed his father into law enforcement and is retired from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department in Florida. “He was a saint — took care of his family, never raised his voice or hands or argued or anything.”

Marie Heiser was a homemaker and a part-time employee at the former Ashbourne Country Club in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, in the 1970s, the police said. Eckerd said he hoped someone in the public who knew her or the family would come forward with information.

“She was very involved in the community in Philadelphia,” he said.

Heiser said he remembered going to the Jersey Shore and strolling along the boardwalk with his mother.

“She took care of us, and we had good times when I was smaller,” he said. “She was just a good person.”

William Heiser Sr. was a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol from the 1950s until the early 1960s, the police said. The patrol was known for performing thrill shows in stadiums and arenas, and Heiser had to leave the force after being seriously injured while rehearsing for a show, police said.

He went on to work as a truck driver and moved to South Daytona Beach, Florida, in the late 1970s, police said.

In June 1977, the New Castle County Police responded to the discovery of a woman’s remains in the Townsend area. The Delaware medical examiner determined at the time that the woman was the victim of a homicide, and police conducted an extensive investigation.

But authorities could not identify her or obtain any leads, police said. The case went cold, as fingerprints and dental records failed to turn up any matches.

Then, in 2008, investigators extracted a DNA profile from the remains. But, police said, the DNA failed to lead to a match after it was entered it into a national database.

In February 2017, police sent the sample to a Virginia company, Parabon NanoLabs, where a forensic artist, Thom Shaw, used the sample to create a sketch of the victim. The lab also mapped her potential family tree.

In 2019, a police officer in Montgomery County, Maryland, Steven Smugeresky, took over the ancestry research and worked tirelessly to develop leads on the identity of the remains, police said. The New Castle County Police followed up on those leads and obtained DNA samples from possible relatives.

Heiser said he got a call about two months ago from an investigator who asked him for a DNA sample and explained, “We think we might have found your mother’s remains.”

“It was a shock to us,” he said. “You’re never expecting a phone call like that, ever.”

A few weeks later, he said, police called him again to say the remains had been conclusively identified.

“You’re thinking, ‘Well, as horrible as this story is, there’s some closure,’” he said.

But the discovery has also raised more questions, he said, about who might have killed his mother.

“Before, we wondered where our mother was,” he said. “Now, we’re wondering what happened to our mother. So one door closes, another opens.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • UK's Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly criticised on Saturday what he called "disgraceful attacks" on police officers after protests in Bristol, western England, against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in 10 arrests. Local police said a demonstration involving more than 1,000 people on Friday afternoon had been largely peaceful, but a minority had shown hostility to police later in the evening. Bristol has been a centre of protests against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers.

  • Balky sign-ups complicate virus vaccinations for blind, deaf

    The tool wouldn't work when she tried to schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, however. In Alabama, Donte Little helped 20 blind and deaf people who had trouble signing up for vaccinations and getting to a clinic for shots. The confusing maze of websites, phone numbers, emails and paper documents required to sign up for an immunization in the United States is presenting a challenge for people who are visually impaired or hard of hearing.

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 27

    SC resident 16 years and older will soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

  • Floyd spurred broad push for change globally, activists say

    Richard Wallace had seen it all before, and he wasn’t hopeful. It was, he thought, the same old story: Police kill a Black person, protests erupt, politicians pledge reforms and corporations offer platitudes about supporting needed change. This time the victim was George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black father of five captured in a sickening citizen video taking his final breaths under a white officer’s knee.

  • Woman, man shot in south Fort Worth Friday night, police say; man critically injured

    Witnesses reported hearing arguing and then several gunshots, but it was unclear as of Saturday who the suspects were or what led to the shooting.

  • Haiti’s soup joumou, a celebratory dish symbolizing freedom, vies for UNESCO recognition

    Few things unite Haitians more than savoring a bowl of soup joumou, the pumpkin-heavy dish hailed as a symbol of national identity and freedom.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Asian American activists are demanding equal civil rights, better education in schools after Asian hate attacks

    Asian American leaders are demanding equal voting access, more Asian American history in schools and other reforms amid a surge of racist attacks.

  • North Korea's Arsenal Has Grown Rapidly. Here's What's in It.

    SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea test-launched what it called a newly developed tactical guided missile ​Thursday, violating international sanctions. It was the country’s first ballistic missile test in a year and its first provocation to the Biden administration, prompting President Joe Biden to warn that there will be “responses” if North Korea continues to escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula. A senior North Korean official, Ri Pyong Chol, replied defiantly Saturday, warning that if the United States keeps making “thoughtless remarks without thinking of the consequences, it may be faced with something that is not good.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The United States has tried both sanctions and dialogue to persuade North Korea to ​give up its ​nuclear ​weapons programs. Neither has worked. Instead, North Korea​ has rapidly expanded its nuclear program and modernized its missile fleet under Kim Jong Un, the country’s young leader. The expansion of the arsenal is a growing threat to the United States and allies​ in the region. ​Here’s what’s in it. There are nuclear warheads and more. North Korea’s ballistic missiles can carry nuclear warheads, and the country conducted six increasingly sophisticated underground nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017. The last four of them happened under Kim. Its last and most powerful nuclear test was conducted in September 2017, when North Korea claimed to have detonated ​a thermonuclear​, or hydrogen, bomb. ​Estimates of the device’s explosive power ranged from 50 to 300 kilotons. A mere 100 kilotons would make the test six times as powerful as the bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.​ North Korea has extracted plutonium, an atomic bomb fuel, from its Soviet-designed nuclear reactor in Yongbyon, north of Pyongyang. It also runs centrifuges to produce weapons-grade enriched uranium, another bomb fuel. As of January 2020, North Korea had 30 to 40 nuclear warheads and could produce enough fissile material for six or seven bombs a year, according to an estimate by the Arms Control Association. Although the world is preoccupied with the North’s nuclear weapons, the country has also stockpiled thousands of tons of chemical and biological​ weapons​ ​agents​ that it can deliver with its missiles​​. When Kim’s estranged half brother, Kim Jong Nam, was assassinated in Kuala Lumpur in 2017, North Korea ​used the internationally banned VX nerve agent in the operation. ​Its missiles can fly longer ranges. In 2017, North Korea made big strides in its weapons capabilities. That year, the country fired its intermediate-range ballistic missile, Hwasong-12, over Japan and threatened an “enveloping” strike around the U.S. territory of Guam. It also test-fired Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15, the country’s first intercontinental ballistic missiles. By the end of the year, Kim claimed that his country had the ability to launch a nuclear strike against the continental United States. After 2017, Kim stopped testing nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, but threatened to end his moratorium when talks with President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019. During a nighttime military parade last October, North Korea displayed a new, untested ICBM that looked bigger than any of the previous ones. And at a party congress in January, Kim doubled down on his nuclear arms buildup, offering a laundry list of weapons he said he planned to develop. They included “multi-warhead” nuclear missiles, “hypersonic” missiles, land- and submarine-launched ICBMs that use solid fuel, and “ultramodern tactical nuclear weapons.” Whether North Korea has mastered the technology needed to send an intercontinental nuclear warhead into space and then guide it back through the earth’s atmosphere to its target is still unclear. North Korea has yet to demonstrate that its warhead can survive the intense heat and friction created by reentry. Its weapons are getting more sophisticated. When North Korea resumed missile tests in 2019 following the collapse of the Kim-Trump talks, the tests featured three new weapons, code-named KN-23, KN-24 and KN-25 by outside experts. They each marked big advances in North Korea’s short-range ballistic missile program. Unlike its older missiles that used liquid fuel, all three of the new missiles used solid fuel. The new solid-fuel weapons, mounted on mobile launchers, are easier to transport and hide and take less time to prepare. And at least two of them, KN-23 and KN-24, could perform low-altitude maneuvers, making them harder to intercept. At a military parade earlier this year, North Korea displayed what looked like a bigger, upgraded version of KN-23. Photos released by the North Korean media indicate that was the weapon tested Thursday. The new missile was developed to be larger than KN-23 in order to carry a bigger warhead and more fuel. Kim said in January that his country would also build a nuclear-powered submarine in order to acquire the means to deliver nuclear weapons to its adversaries more stealthily. North Korea has been testing its Pukguksong submarine-launched ballistic missiles since 2015. During the military parades held in October and earlier this year, North Korea displayed what looked like two upgraded versions of its Pukguksong submarine-launched ballistic missiles. The country currently has only one submarine that can launch a ballistic missile, but says it is building a new one with greater capabilities. The arsenal ‘guarantees its success.’ North Korea has one of the largest standing armies in the world, with more than 1 million soldiers. But much of its equipment is old and obsolete, and the military lacks fuel and spare parts. North Korea has sought to make up for its shortcomings by building nuclear weapons. Kim justifies his family’s dynastic rule of North Korea by saying that the nuclear arsenal his government has built was a “treasure sword” keeping North Koreans safe from foreign invasion. He tells his people that they are under the constant threat of a U.S. attack. At the January party congress, Kim said that his weapons program “never precludes diplomacy” but “guarantees its success.” He has also said he no longer holds any expectations for dialogue unless Washington makes an offer that satisfies his government. The test this week reflected Kim’s determination, analysts said. It showed that “North Korea was pushing ahead with the plans” set down by Kim during the party meeting, said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul. “As it had stated before, North Korea had no intention of moving first to offer a concession or make a proposal.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Celebrity births in 2021

    These celebrities are kicking off 2021 with new additions to their family

  • Princess Eugenie Shares New Photos of Baby August for Her Birthday

    "I got the best present I could ask for!!" wrote the royal on Instagram.

  • Four killed as police in Bangladesh clash with protesters during visit by Indian PM

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.

  • Chinese officials brief diplomats on possible COVID-19 origins

    Chinese officials briefed diplomats in Beijing on Friday on four possible ways the coronavirus arrived in Wuhan, AP reports.Why it matters: The briefing comes ahead of the release of the World Health Organization's report on the virus' origin, and "is based on a visit earlier this year by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan," the AP writes. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The experts worked with Chinese counterparts, and both sides have to agree on the final report. It’s unclear when it will come out," according to AP.Details: Feng Zijian, deputy director of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, identified the four possible origins:A bat carrying the virus infected a person.A bat infected a mammal who then gave it to a person.The virus came from shipments of cold or frozen food.It leaked from a Wuhan laboratory that was researching viruses.Experts said it is most likely that the virus originated from the two animal routes or from the cold food shipment, adding that a "lab leak was viewed as extremely unlikely," AP notes.The big picture: "The debate over the origins of the coronavirus has been ongoing since the start of the pandemic, causing rising tensions between the U.S. and China," Axios' Zachary Basu reports.What's next: WHO said on Friday that the report was finalized and was currently getting fact-checked and translated.“I expect that in the next few days, that whole process will be completed and we will be able to release it publicly,” WHO expert Peter Ben Embarek said, per AP.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • US Air Force drone washes up on Florida beach

    The drone was not fitted with weapons and was recovered a few hours after it was discovered

  • Down to final out, South Carolina rallies to walk off Florida in 14-inning thriller

    The Gamecocks came back again and again to claim the series opener.

  • 13 Bathroom Accessories That’ll Make You Want to Spend More Time in the Powder Room

    This luxe option from Anthropologie adds just the right amount of personality. Get it now! Shower curtains work like wallpaper in a bathroom in that they have the power to completely change the look of the space.

  • Ovechkin scores twice, red-hot Capitals shut out Devils 4-0

    Alex Ovechkin scored twice, Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves and the Washington Capitals rode their best players to a 4-0 victory Friday night and two-game sweep of the New Jersey Devils. Ovechkin has scored 10 times in his past 10 games and has a team-best 17 goals this season. Nicklas Backstrom scored his 13th goal of the season, while Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson each had two assists.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Elderly Asian man speaks out year after SF attack

    84-year old Rong Xin Liao felt compelled to share his story after the recent wave of violence against Asian Americans and says he wanted to send out a warning to other seniors to "be careful."

  • Candace Cameron Bure Gets Honest About Feeling ‘Sick to My Stomach’ Over Hallmark Movies

    Candace did not hold back in a recent interview.

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks