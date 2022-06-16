She vanished New Year’s Eve 2013. Remains in abandoned home belong to her, MI cops say

Jina Collins disappeared New Year’s Eve 2013, authorities in Michigan said.

Now about eight years later, police found her remains in an abandoned home, about eight miles away from where she vanished in south Flint.

The Flint Police Department was called to the abandoned house in the 3200 block of Lapeer Road on May 26 after the human remains were found, according to a June 15 news release. The remains were recently confirmed to belong to Collins.

Authorities have not determined a cause of death.

Collins was 19 when she went missing Dec. 31, 2013, according to nonprofit Flint Police Operations. Crime Stoppers of Flint say Collins had last been seen alive near the intersection of Pettibone Ave and Fenton Road.

The woman had a son at the time of her disappearance, according to her family.

“My cousin Jina Collins was found, after 8 long years of searching and putting her face everywhere- she was found… not alive,” Brittany Collins shared on Facebook. “I watch a lot of crime shows so i expected that but it hurts so much more than i expected now that it’s confirmed.”

