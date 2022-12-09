"She wants to be trendy": Lukashenko indignant at Merkel's statement in support of Ukraine

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has reacted emotionally to a recent statement by Angela Merkel, in which the former German Chancellor said the Minsk Agreements had enabled Ukraine to become stronger and better at protecting itself from Russia.

Source: Telegram channel Pul Pervogo controlled by Lukashenko

Quote: "If it was like she says – that's disgusting. But it's not. And it's actually... it's not just disgusting. It's vile. I didn't expect this either. The president of Russia said he didn't expect such an attack from Angela Merkel. She did a petty, vile thing. She wants to be trendy."

Details: According to the self-proclaimed president, Merkel made this statement because she did not want to be accused of anything against the background of today's events in Ukraine.

Background: The former Chancellor recently said that the Minsk Agreements, signed in 2014, had given Ukraine "precious time" to become stronger, and the results of this can now be seen. She emphasised that Ukraine in 2014-2015 was very different from Ukraine today.

