‘She’s welcome in our sauna any day’: Tucker Carlson launches bizarre attack on Deb Haaland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Deb Haaland, secretary of the interior nominee, testifies during a confirmation hearing in Washington, DC on February 24, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)
Deb Haaland, secretary of the interior nominee, testifies during a confirmation hearing in Washington, DC on February 24, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked the enthusiasm surrounding President Joe Biden's pick for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who would become the first Native American cabinet secretary if she's confirmed by the Senate.

He sarcastically argued that it's odd to be excited about someone's ancestry and argued that Scandinavian-Americans should be celebrating as well as Ms Haaland's late father was from Norway.

Carlson said running the Department of the Interior is "not a small job," adding that it "manages about a fifth of the entire surface area of the United States”.

“It's got 70,000 employees and an enormous budget. So it's a lot of power to run it but what does Deb Haaland plan to do with all this new power? Well, no one has asked her. They're too busy celebrating what she looks like."

A number of CNN clips were then played of anchors and a reporter noting the historic nature of Ms Haaland's nomination.

Carlson said: “It seems a little weird to be ‘excited’ about an accident of birth."

Read more: Follow live updates on the Biden Administration and the Trump post-presidency

He said that the focus on her heritage and not her qualifications was just identity politics, which he called “disgusting and immoral”.

He noted in a mocking tone that she would be the first Interior Secretary of Norwegian descent since Thomas Kleppe served in the Ford Administration in the late 70s.

Carlson said: “In their quiet brooding way, the Scandinavian community, we can tell you, is beaming with pride,” after noting that he too has a Scandinavian last name.

He added: "Finally one of ours has made it. Little girls with names like Larson, Hanson and Dahl will watch Cabinet meetings on C-SPAN and know that they too have a chance to oversee one-fifth of the American landmass someday. When Deb Haaland speaks, she’ll be speaking for millions of Norwegian Americans, people whose ancestors have been here in the Americas for more than 1,000 years. Their voices can now be heard. Deb Haaland, hero to the Nordic people. She’s welcome in our sauna anytime.”

Reuters reported on Tuesday that two Republican senators had halted the progress of Ms Haaland's nomination arguing that more debate on her policy positions is needed. Steve Daines and Cynthia Lummis wanted more discussions to be held on the nominee's stance on oil and gas development.

Mr Daines said in a statement: “Her record is clear: she opposes pipelines and fossil fuels, ignores science when it comes to wildlife management and wants to ban trapping on public lands."

Read More

Senate energy panel backs Haaland for interior secretary

Collins to back Haaland for Interior, sealing her approval

Manchin says he'll vote for Haaland for interior secretary

Interior nominee Haaland vows 'balance' on energy, climate

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Senators Try To Stall Deb Haaland's Nomination To Interior

    It might bring in fossil fuel donations, but it won't likely keep the New Mexico congresswoman from becoming the first Native American Cabinet secretary.

  • U.S. Senate Majority Leader Schumer moves to bring Haaland nomination to final vote

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday moved to bring a final vote on President Joe Biden's nomination to head the Interior Department after two Republicans pushed for more debate on her positions on oil and gas development. Republican Senators Steve Daines and Cynthia Lummis earlier in the day put holds on Biden's nomination of U.S. Representative Deb Haaland to head the department, in a move that likely only delays her confirmation for a few days until next week.

  • Tucker and Hannity Mock CNN Host’s Looks: ‘That Is Traumatic!’

    Fox NewsFox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity ridiculed and laughed at CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter for wearing shorts during a television hit, claiming that the sight of Stelter’s “fully exposed” thighs left them “traumatized.”During Sunday’s broadcast of his program Reliable Sources, Stelter did a somewhat lighthearted segment on news broadcasting during the coronavirus pandemic, pointing out the “ups and downs” of TV hosts and analysts patching in from in-home studios.At one point, the CNN host said he could “relate” to some of the “embarrassing moments” that have gone viral, sharing an image of himself wearing a suit jacket and tie but no pants while noting he only had only two minutes’ notice before airtime.Carlson then decided to end his primetime show on Monday night by poking fun at the sight of a pantsless Stelter, using an image of a weightlifting Chris Cuomo to help set up his joke. (Carlson has regularly tweaked and derided Cuomo over his habit of posting images and videos of his workouts.)“We told you Chris Cuomo was the only CNN anchor who likes showing off his chiseled physique. We were wrong,” the Fox News host quipped. “On Sunday, the dwarf king aired footage of himself—oh, his chief minion rather—wearing no pants!”(“Dwarf king,” by the way, is Carlson’s favorite nickname for CNN president Jeff Zucker. Carlson has also referred to Stelter in the past as Zucker’s “house eunuch.”)“The footage shows the little media hall monitor—calves and thighs fully exposed—when he appeared for a television report on CNN. Your move, Chris Cuomo!” Carlson added before laughing maniacally at his own segment.Signing off, a still giggling Carlson told his fellow Fox News star: “Hannity, see what you can do with that.”“OK, now you just traumatized me with Humpty Dumpty and I’m going to have that image seared into my memory for the rest of my life,” Hannity moaned, using his preferred monicker for Stelter.“Did you have to ruin my life? Ohhh, that is traumatic,” the Fox host added as Carlson snickered. Hannity wrapped up the bit by dramatically waving his hands over his face as if he felt faint.Carlson—who was accused of “fat-shaming” Stelter in 2019 after he sent him jelly doughnuts in a prank—and Hannity aren’t the only Fox personalities who have taken ad hominem potshots at the CNN host over his looks. A few months ago, Fox host Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery likened Stelter to a potato and said he was “ham-headed.”CNN’s Brian Stelter Blasts ‘Hypocrite’ Hannity on ‘The View’Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Meghan Markle Interview Revealed Everything And Nothing At All

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down with Oprah was intended to set the record straight — but the most revealing moments lay in what was left unsaid.

  • Brianna Keilar Debunks RNC Chair’s Lie About CNN

    Ronna McDaniel “is making a claim emptier than Joey and Chandler’s apartment after it was robbed," said the CNN anchor.

  • Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death

    Minneapolis police officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible forgery at a corner grocery and encounter a Black man later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and face-down in the street. Officer Derek Chauvin uses his knee to pin Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Bystander video shows Floyd crying “I can't breathe” multiple times before going limp.

  • Trial launches for Derek Chauvin in murder of George Floyd

    The former officer is charged in the death of George Floyd, whose killing drew a worldwide reckoning on police reform and racial justice.

  • Myanmar recalls UK ambassador after he called for release of Aung San Suu Kyi

    State media says diplomat did not ‘conduct himself in accordance with responsibilities’

  • Biden’s signature won’t appear on stimulus checks: ‘This is not about him — this is about the American people’

    President ‘didn’t think that was a priority or a necessary step’ to include his signature, press secretary says

  • University of Texas panel finds ‘no racist intent’ behind ‘Eyes of Texas’ fight song

    University president says students will not be required to sing the song

  • Tucker Carlson Demeans Deb Haaland's Native American Heritage In Bratty Sarcastic Bit

    The Fox News host mock-celebrated Haaland's expected confirmation as interior secretary -- and her Scandinavian heritage.

  • Fukushima: Hopes for a revival of radiation-hit church

    Ten years after a tsunami overwhelmed the cooling systems at a nearby nuclear plant, sending it into meltdown, the Fukushima First Bible Baptist Church is a shell haunted by memories.

  • Police fire guns and grenades at Myanmar protesters

    The army takeover and arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi has plunged Myanmar into chaos. Security forces have killed over 60 protesters and detained more than 1,800 since then, an advocacy group said.In Sanchaung, police firing guns and using stun grenades announced on Monday they would check houses for anyone from outside the district and would punish anyone caught hiding them.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier called for "maximum restraint" and the safe release of all protesters without violence or arrests, a call echoed by the U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar.An advocacy rights group said around 50 people had been arrested in Sanchaung after police searched houses, though checks were still being made.A junta spokesman did not answer calls requesting comment.

  • The Pfizer CEO Just Said Which Other COVID Vaccine He Recommends

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla finally got his vaccine after waiting his turn to get the shot, telling Axios that he feels "liberated" after gaining the protection the vaccine offers. With one dose of Pfizer down and one more to go, Bourla is now eager for the rest of his family to get inoculated. But there are multiple COVID vaccines now available, so which one would he recommend to his loved ones? Read on to find out which vaccine Bourla suggests if Pfizer's is not an option, and for more vaccine news, Dr. Fauci Says Your COVID Vaccine Protects You For This Long. The Pfizer CEO recommends that people get any vaccine available to them. During his interview with Axios, Bourla said he'd advise his family members to get any vaccine that was offered to them. "This is a pandemic. The vaccines that are approved by the FDA are all vaccines that are meeting the threshold," he said. "If it was the case, can I get a vaccine now—any vaccine now—or a vaccine that I prefer two months later, I would go with whatever I can get now." And to make sure you're prepared for your shot, Doctors Say Do These 2 Things the Morning of Your Vaccine Appointment. Health experts have been advising people to accept whichever vaccine they can get. During a Twitter Q&A on Feb. 4, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, was asked, "Of all the vaccines available, which one would you recommend based on trial results; effectiveness; length of immunity&number of doses required?""I urge everyone to receive the vaccine that is made available to you," Fauci replied. He noted that the three vaccines—Pfizer's, Moderna's, and Johnson&Johnson's—"are all highly effective in preventing severe disease."Before Fauci received his shot, he said he was open to any vaccine that was available to him, even though he and the National Institute of Health (NIH) played a significant role in the creation of the Moderna vaccine. On Dec. 16, the infectious disease expert told CNBC's Healthy Returns that he planned to get whichever vaccine was the first to arrive at the NIH offices. Fauci ultimately got the Moderna shot a few days later. And for vaccine reactions to be aware of, The CDC Just Warned of 3 New Vaccine Side Effects. You don't currently have a choice of which COVID vaccine you get. You may do ample research before your appointment and decide you want a specific vaccine, but the odds are you won't have a choice—and waiting for the one you want would be unwise, as The New York Times explains. However, Bourla predicts that in the future, when vaccine supplies are no longer limited, people will likely be able to choose the vaccine they get. After the summer, "for boosters or for other situations, there will be enough vaccine so that you can go to free choice," he told Axios. And for more on what happens after your shot, This Is What It Means If You Have No Vaccine Side Effects, Doctors Say. Bourla is concerned about the future affordability of COVID vaccines. In the future, booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine may be necessary to mitigate the risk of COVID variants. At the moment, it's unclear who will foot the bill for these doses. Bourla told Axios that it "will be terrible for society" if the price of COVID vaccines ends up prohibiting people from getting them in the future.Currently, Pfizer is using a tiered pricing system for the vaccines that has higher-income companies paying more, according to Axios. The U.S. government purchases the vaccine directly from Pfizer for $19.50 per dose, then Americans receive the shot for free. Bourla pointed out that this a pandemic price, and it likely won't last. "We will see if we go to the open market, maybe [then] we see vaccine prices much more closer to the current vaccines that exist for flu or for other diseases with these high-end technologies," he added. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • WH: Biden signature won't be on COVID relief check

    The White House announces the US is making an additional 900,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available this week. White House press secretary Jen Psaki also says that President Joe Biden's signature will not be on any relief checks, (March 9)

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • House moves on pro-union bill despite dim Senate odds

    The Democratic-led House was poised Tuesday to pass legislation that would invigorate workers' unions, following decades of court defeats and legislative setbacks that have kneecapped the labor movement's once-formidable ability to organize. “People know that corporations are too strong and workers aren’t strong enough,” said AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, who dismissed concerns that the bill couldn't pass the Senate. The Democratic push comes in the midst of a massive organizing drive in the historically labor resistant South, which offers a crucial test for a labor movement that is showing new signs of life after decades of atrophy.

  • Minneapolis court seats first two jurors in trial over George Floyd's fatal arrest

    A Minnesota judge began seating jurors on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman facing murder and manslaughter charges for his role in the death of George Floyd during an arrest that caused an outcry around the world. Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County district court did so over the objections of state prosecutors, who say the trial should not begin until a higher court resolves how many criminal charges Chauvin should face. The prosecutors asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, originally scheduled to be the first day of jury selection, to order Cahill to delay the trial, which has involved barricading parts of downtown Minneapolis for fear of civil unrest.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was a Royal Family Depth Charge

    Joe Pugliese/CBSThe contemplation of suicide, blatant racism, and a family of “trapped,” emotionally stunted snobs: nobody expected Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey to be as dramatic as it was, or as grim. It was less a night for popcorn and low-stakes royal dish, and more one for stricken looks of surprise. One bombshell and within-palace-walls horror story followed another, one numbing thud after another. The opening revelation that Kate Middleton had made Meghan cry, not the other way round—as had been previously reported—was a relatively innocent aperitif. This grand guignol was just getting started.Meghan Markle: ‘I Just Didn’t Want to Be Alive Anymore’Harry and Meghan told a similar raw story of gilded nightmares just as Princess Diana told BBC’s Panorama in 1995. We have heard it before, and assumed the institution might have changed in response to the criticism that followed. Not a chance.It was every terrible part of being a princess/duchess in a fairytale-gone-wrong as Diana had told—with a happy ending of a kind, although the question lingering at the end, despite the principals’ smiles was: at what cost? Harry said he felt his mother’s spirit during this time, as well as living off her money having been cut off by the royal family. “She saw it coming,” he said.The British tabloid press, and Harry and Meghan’s harshest critics, will likely find ways to dismiss their words, to criticize them anew. Perhaps, as has happened before, Meghan and Harry will be decried as rich cry-babies, entitled whiners. But these familiar attacks will be harder to make, given how the couple told their stories to Oprah. Britain will finally see this documentary tonight, Monday.Oprah did not, as her detractors expected, simply act as a friend with a shoulder to cry on; she didn’t supply warm bathos or easy platitudes. Sure, she visited the couple’s hens. She joyfully welcomed Meghan’s pregnancy bump. But she interviewed with care and rigor. Every time Meghan or Harry waffled or said something imprecise, she asked them to be precise—especially when it came to identifying the racist or racists within the palace who demeaned Meghan, and who queried how dark Archie’s skin would be when he was born.That person (or persons’) identity remains unknown, but the stricken expressions on Meghan and Harry’s faces, their determination not to tell Oprah, suggest someone who was very close to them, or significant within the palace. The possible darkness of Archie’s skin, the fact he would be the child of a biracial couple, apparently necessitated he would not be thought of as a prince, and that he deserved no security.Oprah asked questions about what had gone wrong in the royal family, and was told bluntly about a catastrophe that—if true—shows just how unfit for modern purpose the royal family is. This was such a compelling interview, brilliantly done, that two hours did not seem enough. Indeed, Oprah said more would be revealed on CBS This Morning in a few hours time, co-anchored by her best friend Gayle King. Sure, Meghan was not asked about the investigation into bullying allegations that broke after the interview was recorded and had so focused minds before its transmission, and which seem—for now at least—the least of the royal family’s concerns.That family is very selective when it comes to opening investigations. For instance, at the time of writing there is one underway about alleged bullying by Meghan Markle of palace staff, and not one about Prince Andrew’s friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.Here is a suggestion for a few more, after Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview.Is it true a palace figure raised “concerns” about the “darkness” of unborn Archie’s skin? If so, whose racism was this? Why did they feel they could voice it to the baby’s father and mother? Why is this being said in the 21st century? What does it say about the royal family as an institution? Was it a royal family member, an aide, who? Will they be as thoroughly investigated, and if necessary reprimanded, as Meghan? What does the royal family have to say about this proud racism it exhibits directly to a woman of color, carrying a royal family member in her belly?Another investigation idea. Meghan said she felt suicidal when she was five months pregnant and that she approached the palace authorities seeking help, and was effectively told to get lost—when they surely have access to all the best doctors and specialists in the land. This reminds the casual royal observer of the complete dereliction of care when it came to Princess Diana, who was also left by this family to go mad within the confines of the palace.This investigation would focus both on both alleged cruelty and ignorance. Cruelty, because a woman is clearly struggling to maintain her psychological equilibrium. She is not only suffering, she is suffering right in front of you, and you are essentially rolling your eyes at her as if she is an inconvenience. Is this true? Who are you, the people that reportedly did this? And what are you, the institution that facilitates this behavior?After Diana died, so much was written about the changing royal family; that it would be the wake-up call to embrace at least the vestiges of 20th and now 21st century thinking. “Progressive” was the word. Harry and Meghan’s interview showed just how bogus that PR window dressing was. This is an institution, if Harry and Meghan are telling the truth, that is incapable of change, and more than that—actively resistant to it, and vicious to those who represent change, or who herald it. The royal family is not geared to welcoming such figures or forces. According to Harry and Meghan, the institutional instinct rather is to destroy. Prince Harry made brutally clear how deficient his father Prince Charles had been, and said—just as he felt “trapped,” so did his father and brother. The only winner in his recitation of awfulness was the queen, who Harry praised to the hilt.If we believe the couple, their departure from the royal family was quite literally a life or death situation. Harry left the royal family to save his wife’s life, and his son’s future. And to save himself. In her one misconceived idea, Oprah edged into the finale-of-Pretty-Woman territory, when she set up the dynamic of the couple saving each other, and it would have been easy for Meghan and Harry to go along with that, summoning up the image of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts on that apartment ladder joyfully clinging on to each other, allegedly equal saviors (but really, c’mon!).But Meghan could not go there. She said one of her regrets was “believing them when they said I would be protected,” meaning the royal family. They had done the opposite; they had left her not only exposed, she made clear, but life-endangeringly desperate. She told them this, and they did nothing. (Buckingham Palace, of course, may respond to this litany of charges, and claim things unfolded very differently—we shall see.) Harry and Meghan cautiously accepted the Pretty Woman dynamic Oprah offered, but their grim smiles suggested this was less a triumphant romantic ending, and more a case of lives saved by the grittiest of margins.Let’s say Pretty Woman had ended with Richard Gere weeping with fear on the ladder because of his fear of heights, and Julia Roberts coming to help him with the aid of the emergency services—that was more the tone of the end of the Oprah interview. When Meghan said it was “greater than any fairytale you ever read,” it sounded like she meant that this story could have ended very differently; that happiness had only just been snatched from the jaws of unhappiness and desperation.There seem to be a number of vying forces, which will govern the future of royal relationships after this shattering interview. The royal family were right to be nervous. This morning they will likely be pondering how on earth to respond to it.Judging by the sheer scale of anti-Harry and Meghan briefing hours before the broadcast, a war—and one without end—seemed very much on. We learned, variously, in the British Sunday papers that Meghan had exploded over a blanket shaded the wrong kind of red; that Harry was nicknamed “The Hostage” before his wedding, and that he had shouted “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets” in a row over a tiara.The other forces, probably mindful of how this rift might look publicly, were telling certain reporters that reconciliation between the warring Harry and William might be on the cards. The Sunday Telegraph said William and Kate were hopeful for a reconciliation whatever was said in the Oprah interview, and the Telegraph said that Harry was “determined to stand shoulder to shoulder” with William at the unveiling of a statue of their mother Princess Diana, scheduled for July 1 at Kensington Palace on what would have been her 60th birthday.Harry “desperately hopes” to attend the event and considers it “a priority,” the Telegraph said. That sense of old-school royal duty and loyalty mirrors the undertones of Queen Elizabeth’s message to the Commonwealth, broadcast earlier on Sunday by the BBC. The queen spoke of “friendship and a spirit of unity” in her address, praising examples of “courage, commitment, and selfless dedication to duty” in Commonwealth nations and territories, notably by those working on the front line, whether in health care or other public services. “The testing times experienced by so many have led to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy by being connected to others,” the queen said in the gentle program—also starring Prince Charles, Kate, William, Camilla, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex—which was in marked dramatic contrast to the Harry and Meghan interview. Post-pandemic, the queen said she looked forward to “a common future that is sustainable and more secure.”Harry and Meghan said they wanted to “move on” after the broadcast of the interview, considering it their opportunity to have their say, and now “consider the matter closed,” sources told the Telegraph. “It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do but now they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on,” a friend told the paper.After the Oprah interview, however, all of this seems entirely unlikely—unless the royal family finally opens its minds and hearts to the multi-layered dysfunctionality it so willingly fosters and tolerates. The number and nature of revelations requiring detailed and considered response by the palace are simply too many. The fact that Meghan came so close to taking her own life; the fact the color of Archie’s skin was a matter of “concern” are matters that are un-spinnable (unless the palace challenges their veracity)—as is Harry’s damning summation of his relationship with Prince Charles. The Oprah interview is a depth charge. It can only be a roadmap to restored relations if the royal family rouses itself from its air of lost-in-time prejudices and snobbery, and answers the questions Meghan and Harry have laid at its door. As for Harry and Meghan, they didn’t seem too bothered about making friends, or making nice. Telling their truth seemed far more important, and this they did—devastatingly.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • One in three Americans on unemployment benefits struggle to pay for food, housing - survey

    Nearly a third of U.S. households receiving unemployment benefits are struggling to cover routine expenses such as food, housing and medical treatment, according a survey published by the Commerce Department's Census Bureau on Tuesday. The findings of the Census Bureau's experimental Household Pulse Survey, conducted from Feb. 3-15, underscore the hardships wrought by the year-long COVID-19 pandemic. About one in 10 households reported using unemployment checks to meet spending needs during the survey period.