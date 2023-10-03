She went to collect $200 in rent. Then got attacked with a machete, Providence police say

PROVIDENCE − An elderly man drew a machete and injured a woman when she asked him to pay his rent early Monday evening, according to Providence police.

The woman told police she had gone to the man's third-floor apartment in an attempt to collect $200 in rent, sparking an argument in the hallway.

After the attack, she was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. This was after the assault inside a home on Grove Street drew a police response at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, a police report says.

At the scene, police talked to the assailant who showed them the machete.

He was charged with felony assault and assault on a person older than 60 causing bodily injury.

He appeared Tuesday before Judge Pamela Woodcock-Pfeiffer in District Court, Providence, and he was released after he posted 10 percent – or $1000 – of a $10,000 surety bond, according to an online court record.

