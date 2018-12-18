She went toe to toe with Schwarzenegger. Now Karen Bass is ready to take on Trump

As Democrats prepare to take over the House, the spotlight has been on Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi of California. Yet standing in the wings are a number of rising stars – some of whom are already being mentioned as potential speakers down the road.

One of them is Rep. Karen Bass, from Los Angeles. Back in 2008, as California was facing the Great Recession and a state budget crisis, she became the first female African-American speaker of the California Assembly – or any state legislature. Two years later, she was elected to Congress.

Today, Representative Bass is the incoming chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), which is growing in numbers and clout. Of its 55 members, five will chair full committees in the next Congress: government oversight, financial services, homeland security, science and technology, and education and workforce. Another 28 will chair subcommittees. That includes Bass, a former physician’s assistant, who will head the subcommittee on Africa and global health and human rights.

The Monitor recently sat down with Bass, a determined woman who has brown belts in the Korean martial arts and who weathered a personal tragedy when her daughter and son-in-law were killed in an auto accident in 2006. In her eight years in Congress, she has focused particularly on strengthening America’s relationship with Africa and reforming foster care.

She’s also earned respect in behind-the-scenes roles, helping to set policy for the Democratic caucus, recruit candidates, round up votes, and fundraise. A frequent guest on MSNBC and CNN, Politico once quipped that Bass “looks more and more like a Pelosi-in-waiting each day.”

What follows is an edited and condensed transcript of the interview:

Q: The Congressional Black Caucus has topped 50 members – a first. How is the caucus going to use that power?

A: The Congressional Black Caucus historically has been known as the conscience of the Congress. That means fighting for the most vulnerable in our country. So that will be front and center.

You can go down the list of CBC members and where they are and the leadership they will provide in the committees.

For example, take the Financial Services committee and the attempt to dismantle “Dodd-Frank” Wall Street reforms and consumer protections. Chairwoman Maxine Waters of California will be at the forefront of protecting Dodd-Frank.

We have a secretary of Education who, from our point of view, believes in privatizing education. You can imagine that [Education and the Workforce committee] chairman Bobby Scott of Virginia will be on the forefront of that.

When it comes to the caucus overall and the Congress overall, it’s going to be an adjustment for our Republican colleagues to recognize that they’re now in the minority.

Q: Sen. Kamala Harris of California says that black women are the “backbone” of the Democratic Party, yet they’re not always given an equal voice. Can you comment on that?

A: Black women have been probably the most reliable sector of our society in terms of voting Democratic. In 2016, 94 percent of black women voted for Hillary, 52 percent of white women voted for Trump. If you look at the election of Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama, black women were there. Pretty much any election, you have seen black women vote Democratic more than anybody.

There has been little to no acknowledgment of that – meaning public acknowledgment, but also in terms of the status of black women inside the Democratic Party. I think black women will be taken more seriously now. I also think that black women have stepped up and said, “you know what, we’re tired of this.”

We have the race of Stacey Abrams – who, in my opinion, is the governor of Georgia. In my opinion, it was just outright stolen. The idea that you would have a secretary of state who was running for office and counting the votes at the same time is something you hear about in other countries and should never happen in ours.

Q: Nancy Pelosi wants to bring up voting rights early in the next Congress. There’s such a difference between Republicans and Democrats on this issue. Can that be bridged?

A: I think the Republicans have been pretty clear that their goal is to reduce people’s ability to vote. I don’t know of a case where Republicans have wanted to expand the electorate. The reason why Democrats are winning in these races is because we are expanding the electorate. HR1 [the incoming House Democrats’ first bill] will expand the electorate by making registration and voting easier. But there will be a separate voting rights bill that is more specific.