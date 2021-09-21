She wore an itsy bitsy, teenie weenie yellow bikini. Camila Cabello’s back in Miami

Camila Cabello looked like she was starring in a music video for the updated version of an old ’60s song the other day.

The singer’s swimwear of choice while in Miami Beach reminded us of Bryan Hyland’s hit “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini.”

Minus the polka dots.

Camila Cabello had a real life Prince Charming at her ‘Cinderella premiere’ in Miami

The former First Harmony member is back home after a whirlwind couple of weeks, during which she performed at the VMAs in New York City and attended the Met Gala all glammed up with bf Shawn Mendes by her side.

On Monday, the “Cinderella” star was caught by paparazzi taking a dip in the yellow two-piece bathing suit, seemingly without a care in the world.

Want to steal the 24-year-old’s look? Hollywood Life reports the bikini is by local designer Luli Fama.

‘Queen of looking hot in a two-piece bikini’: Camila Cabello hits back at body shamers

The style is called Cosita Buena, featuring a ruffled Wavey triangle top with matching Wavey Brazilian tie side and ruched bottoms.

The website is having a sale now, and you can find a similar style, setting you back about $120.