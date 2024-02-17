“She was our world”: Family turns heartbreaking tragedy into giving back

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A mother and daughter duo in Lawrence County motivated by a tragedy they experienced are turning heartbreak into giving back.

Kara Grubbs’ daughter Haley died last year, but her loved ones are keeping her legacy alive.

Kara and her daughter Allie who is Haley’s sister are gifting young women across North Alabama prom dresses, free of charge.

“They’ll thank you hundred times before going out the door, it’s amazing most of the girls are just beyond thankful,” Kara told News 19.

The family’s efforts come after an unthinkable family tragedy when Kara’s daughter Haley died last September. She was a 2023 graduate of East Lawrence High School and went on to become a student at Calhoun Community College of Nursing.

Her family says it was the late teen’s passion for fashion and a heart for people that motivated them to begin Haley’s Prom Closet.

Kara explained how it was her daughter Allie’s idea who says she knows her sister would be proud of what her family is doing in her honor.

“I know she’s as excited about it as we are, she always loved giving back to other people,” Allie said. “We’re trying to get keep her memory and the things that she loved alive she’s not able to physically be here with us, but if we can carry her name that’s what we’re going to do.”.

Prom is a night some high schoolers dream about but the special occasion could come with an expensive price tag, something Kara is well aware of.

“It’s to give back to people who are less fortunate, to take off the financial burden and give to some of the girls who couldn’t go to prom because they couldn’t afford a $500 dress and here they can come in and get one,” Kara said.

Haley’s family says she was an outgoing student, something evident during her time in high school at East Lawrence when she was voted homecoming queen and served as class president.

“She was very different, she was an overachiever. If she was not the top of everything, then it just wasn’t good. She pushed herself, she almost had an associates degree when she graduated high school,” her mother said.

From community members, local organizations, and support from beyond, the Grubbs family says they appreciate all who have helped make things possible since the pop-up began.

Kara says her daughter’s death shattered their hearts.

In an effort to continue Haley’s legacy, the family’s mission is to gift as many dresses as possible so students can enjoy prom without having to worry about how to pay for their dream dress.

“She was our world and we want people to focus on the good of Haley and her heart and her always wanting help somebody else,” Kara said. “She was the least selfish person I knew and she would love to see the girls come in here and try on their dresses and she would love to help them pick out the perfect dress for themselves”.

The Grubbs family has hundreds of prom dresses available and will host the next pop-up for Haley’s Prom Closet on Saturday from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. at Oak Grove First Congregational Church.

The church’s address is 345 County Rd. 356 in Trinity. For more about Haley’s Prom Closet, a link to the Facebook page can be found here.

