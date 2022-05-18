She Wrote 'How to Murder Your Husband.' Did She Do It?

She Wrote 'How to Murder Your Husband.' Did She Do It?
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Baker
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mother's Day
    Mother's Day
  • Murder of Daniel Brophy

PORTLAND, Ore. — While pondering the best methods for spousal murder, romance novelist Nancy Brophy wrote that her career as an author — with steamy stories of romance and betrayal — left her thinking often about killings and how the police investigate them.

A spouse who commits mariticide will almost certainly become a prime suspect, she said in a 2011 blog post titled “How to Murder Your Husband.” The wife, she said, must “be organized, ruthless and very clever.”

“After all, if the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don’t want to spend any time in jail,” Brophy wrote. “And let me say clearly for the record, I don’t like jumpsuits and orange isn’t my color.”

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Seven years later, Brophy’s husband, Daniel, was brutally murdered, shot twice inside the kitchen of a Portland, Oregon, culinary institute where he was arriving for work on a sunny June morning. Now prosecutors are trying to build a follow-the-string criminal case to prove that Nancy Brophy, 71, killed her husband with the same type of brutal cunning she once speculated would be necessary to evade conviction and reap the rewards — compiling gun components to avoid leaving a trace, attacking when no cameras or witnesses were present and moving to collect on a series of life insurance policies within days of her husband’s death.

This week, Brophy took the stand in her own defense in Multnomah County Circuit Court, at times sobbing as she described the horror of losing her husband and laughing as she told stories of a happy quarter-century relationship with plans to retire soon and travel the world. Brophy praised her husband as smart, funny, kind and humble, saying the two never had serious conflict or doubted their commitment to each other — a tragic love story, without the betrayal.

“His weaknesses were my strengths. My strengths tended to be his weaknesses,” she told the jury. “Together, it just fit immediately and never stopped.”

The Brophys had met in the early 1990s after Nancy Brophy, then Nancy Crampton, moved to Portland and took classes at a culinary school where Daniel Brophy was her instructor.

The two eventually started dating and got married, building a quiet life in the Portland suburbs, where Daniel Brophy tended to chickens and grew spices on a back lot of land and his wife dabbled in jobs ranging from life insurance sales to romance writing.

Brophy never had much financial success in her writing, mostly pursuing self-published novels with covers featuring shirtless men and titles such as “The Wrong Husband” and “The Wrong Cop.” She would spend her mornings writing in bed, her husband often bringing her coffee from Starbucks.

“My stories are about pretty men and strong women, about families that don’t always work and about the joy of finding love and the difficulty of making it stay,” Brophy wrote in an author bio, where she lavished praise on her husband and the life they had built together.

The couple had no children together, but defense lawyers called some relatives and friends who praised the Brophys’ marriage. Nancy Brophy’s niece Susan Estrada had come to live with the couple for a year about a decade ago, learning to sell insurance alongside her aunt. She said the couple had a collaborative relationship, with her aunt stopping her writing to help her husband around the house and him making meals and packing lunches when she was on the road for insurance sales.

“It was a kind of relationship that made me personally think marriage may not be a bad idea,” Estrada testified.

On the morning of June 2, 2018, students arriving at the Oregon Culinary Institute discovered Daniel Brophy’s body on the floor of a back kitchen, where he had been at a sink filling buckets of water and ice not long after arriving and unlocking the building.

Later that morning, after being told there was police activity at the institute, Nancy Brophy arrived on scene. Detectives shared the news that her husband had been killed.

Brophy told them that her husband had arisen around 4 a.m. to feed the chickens and walk the dogs and that she awoke when he came upstairs to shower. They discussed a leak in the sink, Brophy said, and she estimated that he left for work a little after 7 a.m.

At that point, police considered Brophy “a grieving spouse that just learned her husband had been brutally murdered by a handgun,” Detective Anthony Merrill of the Portland Police Bureau testified. “We felt sad for her.”

Officers took Brophy home, where she directed them to a gun in a closet; she said she had bought the weapon after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, left her feeling unsafe.

Other detectives were scouring the scene of the shooting for surveillance video. There were no cameras there, but a nearby pizza restaurant had footage showing a small snapshot of the street outside.

Investigators skimmed through the video, looking for anything noteworthy from earlier in the day. They soon came to a jarring image, one that caused them to rewind the recording to take another look: Early that morning, an old Toyota minivan that looked like Nancy Brophy’s had driven by the culinary institute.

That minivan, detectives soon found, appeared in other videos from around the neighborhood. Prosecutors say it was clearly Brophy driving the van; it arrived in the area at 6:39 a.m., at a time when she had said she was still in bed. At one point, footage showed, the van was parked on a hillside with a view of the culinary institute. Other cameras showed the van next to the culinary institute at 7:08 a.m., then again about 20 minutes later, the window of time in which investigators believe that Daniel Brophy was killed.

Nancy Brophy testified this week that she had no recollection of being there during the early morning nor of much that happened later, as she was processing the shock of learning that her husband was dead. She testified that she might have been making a usual run to Starbucks while jotting notes about her latest story on a notepad when her van showed up on the surveillance footage but that she could not be sure.

Investigators found more: In their conversation about the gun in her closet, Brophy had not disclosed that she had also bought a “ghost gun” kit — a collection of pieces to make an unregistered firearm. And on eBay, they learned, she had bought a slide and barrel assembly that could be used to modify the gun she had turned over to investigators. That assembly was never recovered.

Prosecutors contend that Brophy could have attached the slide and barrel to her gun to commit the murder before swapping it out so investigators would be unable to link the unique markings on the bullets to the gun in her possession.

Brophy testified that she bought the ghost gun kit and slide and barrel assembly for the research of a new book: the tale of a woman in an abusive relationship who turned the tables on her lover by gradually acquiring gun parts each month to slowly build a complete weapon. Bank records show that the payments for the parts came from the couple’s joint account, and Brophy said her husband was well aware of the purchases, opening the gun kit with her after it arrived in the mail.

But in a dramatic scene during testimony Tuesday, Brophy conceded that she had at one point removed the slide and barrel of the gun she had bought after Parkland, a weapon she testified was meant for protection, not research. A deputy district attorney, Shawn Overstreet, pounced, bringing the gun toward the witness stand. Why, he asked, would she need to buy another slide and barrel for research when she already had one in her home to examine?

Brophy said she was fascinated with gun parts and how her book character might acquire them. “It was for writing,” she said. “It was not to, as you would have it, murder my husband.”

The defense claims that the surveillance footage provides hints about other potential suspects. The videos show homeless people walking around the neighborhood, the defense lawyers noted, including footage of one man who hid behind a wall and looked in a bag when police officers arrived on the morning of the killing. Investigators said they had not been able to identify the man. They noted that Daniel Brophy’s wallet, cellphone and car keys were untouched.

Prosecutors argue that Nancy Brophy had a financial incentive to kill her husband. The couple had been going through a period of financial instability, taking a loan from Daniel Brophy’s 401(k) account, yet they were spending hundreds of dollars each month on life insurance premiums. Nancy Brophy’s lawyers countered that she had bought policies because of her work as an insurance agent and that she was not the beneficiary on all of them. In the wake of her husband’s death, prosecutors said, Brophy moved to collect on policies worth $1.4 million.

Four days after the killing, Brophy spoke to one of the investigators, asking whether he would provide a letter saying she was not a suspect, according to audio of the conversation. The detective, who appeared taken aback, asked why, and Brophy disclosed that her insurance company was making her provide verification for a $40,000 life insurance claim.

“They don’t want to pay if it turns out that I secretly went down to the school and shot my husband because I thought, ‘Hey, going into old age without Dan after 25 years is really what I’m looking for,’” Brophy said in the recording.

She was charged with his murder three months later.

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Romance novelist accused of murdering husband testifies: ‘I did not’ kill Dan Brophy

    Nancy Crampton Brophy, the Oregon romance novelist accused of murdering her husband, took the stand in her own trial Monday and began detailing her life with her husband before he was killed.

  • Kim Jong-un pins blame on ‘immaturity’ of North Korea government officials for rapid Covid spread

    The North Korean leader also asks officials to strengthen virus controls at workplaces

  • Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO amid Turkish objections

    BRUSSELS/ANKARA (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but face objections from Turkey to an accession process that is expected to take only a few weeks. Neutral throughout the Cold War, Sweden's and Finland's decision to join NATO is one of the most significant changes in Europe's security architecture in decades, not least because Finland shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia.

  • Margaret’s Husband Joe Was Almost Unrecognizable At The ‘RHONJ’ Reunion

    The 'RHONJ' season 12 reunion just ended, and it was wild. Margaret's husband Joe B. shocked everyone with a new look—all thanks to Marge. Find out more here:

  • Around Kharkiv, Ukrainians Emerge to Find Lives in Ruin

    KHARKIV, Ukraine — Air raid sirens wail daily, and the steady rumble of artillery can still be heard in the distance, but Ukrainian forces this month pushed Russian troops out of the eastern city of Kharkiv and beyond striking distance. After sheltering underground since February, residents of the city, Ukraine’s second-most populous, and its surrounding villages have finally been able to venture out for the first time and return to their neighborhoods to assess the damage the Russians left behi

  • Students back 'beloved' Piscataway educator in effort to overturn non-tenure decision

    Various people pled the case for a Theodore Schor Middle School counselor at Thursday's Board of Education meeting.

  • Mount Laurel man charged in wife's death in nursing home, claims mercy killing

    After stabbing his wife, Dan Mook then turned the knife on himself. The 84-year-old claimed Sharon Mook, 82, was in poor health and suffering.

  • New York AG to investigate social media platforms used by Buffalo grocery gunman

    James in a Tweet said her office will investigate Twitch, 4chan, 8chan and Discord along with other platforms the shooter used to amplify the attack. The FBI said 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who is white, committed an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" when he opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle on Saturday at a grocery store in a predominantly African-American neighborhood of Buffalo, shooting 13 people. Gendron, who surrendered to police after the attack, apparently publicized a racist manifesto on the internet and broadcast the attack in real time on social media platform Twitch, a live video service owned by Amazon.com.

  • Two dogs stolen from Lexington County home during burglary. Have you seen them?

    Anyone with information about the stolen dogs is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 803-785-8230.

  • Hot Pockets Releases New 'Deliwich' Sandwiches — Their First-Ever Cold Pockets

    The Hot Pockets Deliwich is the first Hot Pockets product to not require heating

  • Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death

    A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd

  • Prosecutor asks court to throw out conviction of Missouri man in his mother’s killing

    The only physical evidence that connected Michael Politte to his mother’s murder has been scientifically proven to be false.

  • A look at Queen Elizabeth's unique fashion style

    STORY: Queen Elizabeth is known for her unique fashion styleBrightly colored outfits with matching hats paired with black pumps and an omnipresent handbag have become staples for the British monarchJOURNALIST, WRITER AND AUTHOR OF "HRH SO MANY THOUGHTS ON ROYAL STYLE", ELIZABETH HOLMES, SAYING:"The queen’s style is so unique because she has developed her own consistent signature style. A lot of people, myself included, think of it as a uniform because there are several pieces that she wears consistently. She has the same shape hat, the same silhouette of coat, those fantastic block black heels, her three strands of pearls. But then also within those guardrails, she has a lot of fun with fashion, right?"At the start of the Queen's reign 70 years agoher outfits were made by royal designers Hardy Amies and Norman Hartnellwho created her wedding and coronation gownsMore recently personal assistant and curator Angela Kelly has planned her wardrobeEDITOR-IN-CHIEF OF HARPER'S BAZAAR, LYDIA SLATER, ON THE QUEEN'S STYLE, SAYING:"Because the Queen really isn't supposed to say anything out loud, I feel that what she wears is really one of the only ways that she has of expressing, expressing her feelings. So, you know, she does use her clothes as, as a medium of expression. And you can see that when she goes on state visits, you know, she very often wears something that's a compliment to the country that she's visiting. Whether that's, you know, wearing green to Ireland or, you know, wearing a national symbol when she goes abroad."

  • Police: Man charged in fatal shooting outside Virginia bar

    One of the victims was Sierra Jenkins, 25, of Norfolk, a reporter for the region's daily newspaper, The Virginian-Pilot. The March 19 shooting also claimed the lives of Devon M. Harris, 25, and Marquel S. Andrews, 24, both of Portsmouth. Antoine M. Legrande Jr., 24, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and related charges on Tuesday, Norfolk police said in a statement.

  • Andy Cohen Says It's 'Exciting' Being a Girl Dad, Already Thinking of How to Do Baby Lucy's Hair

    Andy Cohen welcomed his second child — baby girl Lucy Eve — on April 29

  • Ask the Expert: Some risk factors for stroke you can control, and some you can't

    In the United States, someone has a stroke every 40 seconds, and someone dies from a stroke every 3 and a half minutes.

  • Spec ops optics: US forces seek new sights and ways to defeat fog

    Having eyes on the battlefield can mean the difference between hitting the right or wrong target, or even hitting the target at all, which is why U.S. special operators are looking to upgrade a host of optics items.

  • 9-year-old Brooklyn girl cried ‘Mommy, help me,’ as she died after hours of beatings and abuse: prosecutors

    “Mommy, help me,” 9-year-old Shalom Guifarro begged as she lay dying in her family’s Brooklyn apartment, after enduring hours of abuse — allegedly at the hands of the same person the child wished would save her. The heartbreaking details of the little girl’s final hours were detailed by prosecutors at her mother Shemene Cato’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Tuesday, where she was ...

  • Florida man attacks driver with knife during road rage incident, victim pulls out gun, deputies say

    Intense cellphone video shows the moments deputies say a Florida man attacked another driver with a knife during a road rage incident and the victim turned the tables by pulling out a gun.

  • 8-year-old boy in China caught on video brutally beating 2-year-old girl to steal her snacks

    Surveillance footage from China showed an 8-year-old boy violently stomping on the head of a 2-year-old girl to steal the snacks she was carrying. On May 5, the boy, named Zhuang, entered the toddler’s home in Haikou where she was playing alone, according to a Weibo post from Owl Video. In the surveillance footage, the boy is seen kicking the 2-year-old to the ground before violently stomping on her head.