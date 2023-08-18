Shea and Jetter submit applications for sheriff

Aug. 18—TRAVERSE CITY — Current undersheriff Michael Shea and former deputy Charlie Jetter submitted applications to become the county's next sheriff.

During the Statutory Appointment Committee's second meeting on Thursday afternoon, committee chair and Grand Traverse County clerk Bonnie Scheele announced that Shea and Jetter were the only two applications they had received.

In total, the meeting lasted five minutes.

Six people showed up, including both candidates and current sheriff Tom Bensley.

Bensley announced on Aug. 4 in a letter to Scheele that he will step down on Sept. 3 after 15 years in the county's highest law enforcement post.

Because this four-year term lasts until the next election cycle in 2024, the committee will ultimately decide who will serve as the interim sheriff for the county for the next year.

State law mandates that the committee to choose the sheriff's replacement must consist of the county clerk, the lead prosecuting attorney and the probate division judge. For Grand Traverse County, that means Scheele is joined by Noelle Moeggenberg and Judge Jennifer Whitten.

After announcing Shea and Jetter's applications during Thursday's meeting, Scheele asked which one of them would like to be interviewed first in the committee's next meeting.

Neither of them said they had a preference, before she deferred to Shea, who said he'd go first.

Despite the public nature of the meetings, Scheele said she'd prefer to have to candidates step out of the room during their counterpart's interview because they'll be answering the same questions.

Afterward, she said she could've interviewed them on Thursday, but is hoping more people will show up to the following meeting when the interviews were scheduled to take place.

Both Shea and Jetter have a long history in law enforcement, and with this department in particular.

Prior to joining the sheriff's office in 2001, Jetter worked for the Isabella County sheriff for two years.

In 2007, Jetter, a trained sniper, was investigated after fatally shooting an Interlochen man after an 11-hour armed standoff, ending the siege. He was one of more 50 law enforcement officers to respond, and was found not responsible after a Michigan State Police investigation, an Attorney General investigation and other court actions.

Since leaving the department in 2017, Jetter said now wants to come back. Jetter explained that he left the sheriff's office because he was working midnights and his lawn care business was beginning to ramp up, so "it was like time to try something different."

"I miss it. I miss the community aspect of it. I miss being kind of around the people. I miss the professionalism," he said after the meeting adjourned. "So, I feel like there's a missing puzzle piece in my life and that's where I want to go down this direction."

He's spent the past six years as a small business owner, operating and running Jett's Lawn Care. He also made a bid for Grand Traverse County Commissioner in 2022.

For Shea, his goal has been to become sheriff since he first joined law enforcement in 2005.

"I knew I wasn't going to any other venue because my family was in Grand Traverse County," he said. "I have a home, I'm established. My wife works in Grand Traverse County and it's always been a goal of mine to become the sheriff."

A Traverse City native, Shea has worked as a deputy, field training officer, dive team member, East Bay Township community police officer and detective all with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

He has never worked for another law enforcement agency.

When he was first appointed undersheriff in Oct. 2018, he said it "helped facilitate" getting experience to one day become sheriff.

"For the last almost five years when the sheriff has been gone, I have been acting in this role and it is a role that I would like to continue," Shea said.

The committee's next meeting will decide which candidate will takeover Bensley's role as sheriff.

It's scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. in the Probate Courtroom at the 86th District Courthouse in Traverse City.