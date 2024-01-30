Shead's 25 points carry No. 4 Houston past Texas 76-72 in overtime

Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) is defended by Texas guard Chendall Weaver, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — J'Wan Roberts made a tiebreaking layup with 39 seconds left in overtime and Emanuel Sharp's four free throws over the final 10 seconds sent No. 4 Houston to a 76-72 win over Texas on Monday night.

Jamal Shead led all scorers with 25 points for Houston (19-2, 6-2 Big 12). Shead came up with big shots time after time in a defensive slugfest when the Cougars struggled to find any offensive rhythm.

Shead's consecutive 3-pointers in the second half came in a 9-0 run that helped Houston regain the lead after Texas had rallied from 11 points down. The Big 12's best defensive team held the Longhorns to a single basket in overtime.

Max Abmas scored 20 for Texas (14-7, 3-5), but missed a wild layup with a chance to tie before the rebound fell to Sharp, setting up two free throws for a four-point Cougars lead.

Abmas was then fouled on a 3-pointer. He made two free throws and missed the third, but Sharp again snagged the rebound and made two more free throws to seal the win.

Houston: A rivalry with Texas could have been one of the spiciest in the Big 12, but it will instead be a short-lived one for the old Southwest Conference members. Monday night was their first meeting since 2013, and the first of two regular-season matchups in the Cougars' first season in the Big 12. But the Longhorns depart for the Southeastern Conference next season. The rematch in Houston is Feb. 17.

Texas: The Longhorns are struggling again in the Big 12. After a 1-3 start to league play with a pair of home losses, Texas went 2-2 in a stretch of four games in 10 days against ranked opponents. The Longhorns won't be an easy matchup for anybody, but are seeing their league title hopes rapidly disappear.

Houston plays at No. 8 Kansas on Saturday.

Texas visits TCU on Saturday.

