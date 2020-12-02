Sheaff Brock Team Adds Research Analyst, Operations Manager

2 min read

Indianapolis Registered Investment Advisory Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock announces the addition of two members to its experienced team of registered investment advisors.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Sheaff Brock Investment Advisor)
Tom Kaiser joins Sheaff Brock as a Research Analyst, assisting with asset allocation and selection for the company's investment portfolios, and John Gruber expands the capabilities of Sheaff Brock's Operations Team by joining the firm in the role of Operations Manager.

Kaiser's prior experience includes investment research and analysis for 40|86 Advisors in Carmel, Indiana, covering fixed income investments across the credit spectrum. Additional experience includes working with asset-backed investments and assisting with operations at investment firms in Chicago, Illinois.

Gruber most recently served as a Senior Fund Administration Specialist for Touchstone Investments in Cincinnati, Ohio, assisting with day-to-day operational issues for sub-advisors and vendors. Previous experience includes analysis of investment portfolios and calculating investment returns at Great American Insurance. His background also includes involvement with mutual funds and marketing consulting, databases, processes, and analysis and reporting.

"Adding Tom Kaiser and John Gruber to the team enhances the depth of our investment and operations departments," said Ron Brock, Sheaff Brock Managing Director and co-founder. "Tom's research and analysis skills strengthen our data-driven approach to investing decisions, while John's operations expertise will support the work of our entire investment team."

About Sheaff Brock:
Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $1.05 billion in assets nationwide as of 9/30/2020. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com, Seeking Alpha, HCPLive,® and Financial Advisor magazine. Visit Sheaff Brock YouTube for information.

Disclaimer:
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC ("SBIA") is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 2001. Clients or prospective clients are directed to SBIA's Form ADV Part 2A prior to deciding to participate in any portfolio or making any investment decision. The views and opinions in the preceding commentary are subject to change without notice and are as of the date of the report. There is no guarantee that any market forecast set forth in the commentary will be realized. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific point in time, should not be relied upon as investment advice, and is not intended to predict or depict performance of any investment.

