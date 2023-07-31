Shea's attorney accuses Phillips of ulterior motives after pre-trial hearing Monday

BARNSTABLE — John C. Shea, 60, appeared for a pre-trial hearing on Monday in Barnstable County Superior Court in connection with what authorities say was a racist tirade outside a Hyannis bar on May 31.

The events were captured on a video that went viral on the internet.

During the hearing, Shea's attorney Kevin Reddington said he received discovery from the government including videos from social media. Russ Eonas, deputy first assistant for the Cape and Island's District Attorney's Office, said he will also supply Reddington with hard copy information and nine thumb drives that include video.

Shea, who was released on $2,500 bail last week, is scheduled to appear again in Superior Court on Aug. 25. Shea, the former manager of Trader Ed's Restaurant in Hyannis, was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on seven charges in relation to the May 31 altercation in front of Embargo Restaurant.

A screenshot from an Instagram video shows John Shea, owner of Trader Ed's in Hyannis and Millyann Phillips of Medford on May 31. The video shows Shea accosting Phillips with a racially charged diatribe that included the N-word and other racist terms in front of Embargo on Main Street in Hyannis.

John Shea's defense claims the former Trader Ed's manager was set up.

After the pre-trial hearing, Reddington convened just outside the courtroom with Shea, Wayne Kurkor, owner of Trader Ed's and Hyannis Marina and private investigator Gary Mitchell, a former Boston police officer who is assisting Reddington with the case.

Reddington discussed portions of the case with the Times and said that surveillance video retrieved from Trader Ed's indicates Shea may have been set up. Reddington points to 23-year-old Medford resident Millyan Phillips, who identifies as African American and was the target of Shea's diatribe in the viral video.

"We think he (Phillips) had an ulterior motive, and a different agenda for that evening," said Reddington.

Mitchell will also pull additional video, which Reddington said will offer clarity surrounding what led up to the confrontation between Shea and Phillips.

"I'm talking about surveillance from inside the restaurants, I'm talking about surveillance outside Embargo," said Reddington.

Story continues

"It looked like they targeted Trader Ed's," said Mitchell. "To me, it looked like John Shea was a target."

Reddington said he will also file a Rule 17 motion in court. In this instance, the defense is seeking access to Phillips' cellphone records to examine text messages.

"We have text messages where he (Phillips) is shaking him (Shea) down. He said he can get $25,000 from your paper — the Cape Cod Times," said Reddington.

“The Cape Cod Times strictly adheres to our Principles of Ethical Conduct . Our publication does not compensate individuals or organizations and in no way offered to pay for information or video footage regarding the incident referenced," Times Executive Editor Anne Brennan said.Phillips couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Thursday's arraignment highlights civil rights violation

During Shea's arraignment Thursday, Eonas said Shea continually called Phillips the N-word and referred to Phillips as a "monkey." He also assaulted Phillips with his foot, Eonas said.

Phillips was at Embargo with two friends, including his girlfriend Madilynn Galloway. At about 11:30 p.m., Eonas said, Shea was informed by an Embargo doorman that Phillips was making calls to the police to report that Shea was drinking and driving, the prosecutor said.

"As supported by testimony as well as surveillance video from Embargo, which includes audio, Mr. Shea exits a side door of Embargo and comes out through the alleyway and approaches Main Street," Eonas said Thursday. "In a loud manner, he hurls the N-word out loud and appears to be angry at the time."

Eonas said Shea also threatened to put a shotgun to Phillips' head and threatened to shoot Phillips in the head.

"Phillips on the other hand was very calm. He was concerned and upset by what was transpiring but no actions towards Shea in a physical nature," the prosecutor said.

Police did eventually respond to the situation at Embargo, said Eonas. They observed that Shea has slurred speech, and glassy eyes.

"It's clear from the evidence that alcohol was a significant, contributing factor to Mr. Shea's behavior on the night in question," said Eonas.

On Monday, Reddington said Shea was sober during the altercation, and accused Phillips and his friends of being drunk.

Rachael Devaney writes about community and culture. Reach her at rdevaney@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachaelDevaney.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Will new footage leading up to viral Hyannis video help John Shea?