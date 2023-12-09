Sheboygan’s 2023 ATHENA Leadership Awards recipients announced, and more news in weekly dose

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan County Chamber of Commerce recently announced recipients of the 2023 ATHENA Leadership Awards.

Lindsay Harrison-Eirich, owner and president of Engaged Marketing Co., was recipient of both the ATHENA Leadership Award and the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award.

Lindsay Harrison-Eirich

Professional Women’s Connection — Sheboygan Chapter was recipient of the ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award.

The recipients were announced during an awards dinner at Pine Hills Country Club. More than 160 people attended to celebrate nominated individuals from the Sheboygan area who exemplify strong leadership qualities and forge paths of leadership for women to follow.

The ATHENA Leadership Awards fulfill ATHENA International’s mission to support, develop and honor women leaders, inspire women to achieve their full potential and create balance in leadership worldwide.

Welcome to your weekly dose. Here is more news from throughout Sheboygan County.

2024 animal licenses available at Sheboygan Police Department

2024 animal licenses are now available at the Sheboygan Police Department. Every dog, cat and miniature potbellied pig kept in the city must have an annual license.

The new licenses will be valid Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. The city notes there is a delay in 2024 cat tags.

City of Sheboygan plants trees in Vollrath Park to enhance urban forest value

Sheboygan’s urban forest provides approximately $3 million in annual benefits, which include a healthier environment, reduced cooling costs, increased property values, decreased stormwater runoff, crime reduction, economic stability, noise pollution reduction, and enhanced wildlife and plant diversity.

To celebrate the value of the urban forest, the city of Sheboygan announced a tree-planting initiative in Vollrath Park, supported by a grant from Alliant Energy and Trees Forever. Fifty trees have been planted on the park’s east side, contributing environmental benefits and enhancing the state’s oldest disc golf course with a new, tree-lined hole for disc golf enthusiasts.

On Nov. 1, Sheboygan North High School’s Environmental Club, alongside the City’s Park and Forestry staff, planted a variety of trees, including tulip tree, black cherry, osage orange, dawn redwood, black gum and shagbark hickory.

Youth Theatre Company holds auditions for ‘Story Surfin’!’

The Youth Theatre Company, a community-based theater for youth and adults, will hold open auditions for its upcoming Mother’s Day weekend performance of “Story Surfin’!”, a tribute to the world’s most beloved stories through song, dance and good old-fashioned storytelling.

Auditions will be at 2 p.m. Jan. 7, 5 p.m. Jan. 8 and 6 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Great Room of the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 E. Mill St., Plymouth. No preparation is necessary. Those auditioning should wear clothing that’s comfortable to move in.

The theater is seeking an intergenerational cast of boys, girls, middle-schoolers, teens, young adults and older adults. Auditions are open to everyone.

Lines from the script and movement and rhythm will be taught to those auditioning. Participants will also be asked to sing a simple, familiar tune that will be provided. No preparation or music is necessary.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. May 10-11 and 2 p.m. May 12 (Mother’s Day).

The original “Story Surfin’!” script, written by YTC directors Tim and Patty Talen, will feature a cast of up to 25 performers. The show will include unique characters, group acting, song, dance, movement, rhythms and fun based on YTC stories from around the world.

Sheboygan Sidewalk Poetry Program submissions being accepted

Mead Public Library and city of Sheboygan Public Works are soliciting original poetry from local residents as part of the city’s second annual Sidewalk Poetry Program.

Up to three poems will be selected and stamped onto public sidewalk squares that are slated for repair throughout the city.

The program is open to city residents ages 16 and older. In addition, students ages 16 and older who attend school in Sheboygan but live outside the city are also eligible.

Submissions for 2024 will be accepted through Jan. 2. Go to meadpl.org or pick up a paper form at the library, 710 N. Eighth St. Call 920-459-3400 for more details.

