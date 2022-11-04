Sheboygan Area School District budget includes 3% teacher salary increase, more for private school vouchers. Here’s what to know.

SHEBOYGAN - Sheboygan Area School District board passed the final budget for the 2022-23 school year last week.

The property tax levy will decrease 7.5% compared to last school year, resulting in the lowest amount levied by the district in more than a decade, despite year-over-year increases in the amount levied for private school vouchers.

Here’s what you need to know about the budget.

How much is being spent?

About $159 million, a less than 2% increase from last year’s budget of $156 million.

High inflation and declining revenue made this year’s budget process challenging, Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operational Services Mark Boehlke said.

According to state law, school districts can only generate a limited amount of revenue per year, which is calculated by multiplying the number of students in the district by a certain of money per student, set by the state.

That means that declining enrollment in SASD — and a state budget that included two years of no increases in per-pupil funding— has led to reduced revenue. SASD's revenue cap decreased by $1.5 million this school year, Boehlke said.

A number of factors are contributing to a trend in declining enrollment in the district, including a decline in the number of kids in Sheboygan County, inter-district school choice to smaller districts including Kohler and increasing enrollment in private schools, according to Jacob Konrath, assistant superintendent of student and instructional services.

Declining enrollment is a statewide trend and enrollment has declined at most school districts in Sheboygan County over the past five years, Konrath said.

SASD's 2022-23 school year budget includes $142 million for general and special education funds, $6.5 million for debt service, $6 million for food service, $2.2 million for community recreation, $1.4 million for special projects (which are mostly donations to the district) and $1.3 million for capital projects.

Of the funds for general and special education, 73% will go toward salaries and benefits (which are typically school districts’ largest expense), 21% will go toward contracted services and 5% will go toward supplies and equipment.

What’s it going to cost me?

Although SASD’s budget will increase compared to last year, the property tax levy will decrease.

That’s because of a large increase in general state aid, which will grow by nearly $5 million, or 5.9%, from last year.

An increase in state aid drives a decrease in the property tax levy, not an increase in revenue for the school district, as a result of state-imposed revenue caps. However, the increase in state aid will allow SASD to pay down some debt while still providing some relief to taxpayers, Boehlke said.

Compared to last year, the property tax levy decreased 7.5%, or about $2 million, to a total levy of $33.5 million.

The taxrate is $6.89 per $1,000, a 17%, decrease from last year. That means the owner of a $150,000 home will pay about $1,033 in taxes.

Revised tax bills, including changes by other government agencies, will be sent out by mid-December. Whether residents’ overall tax bill increases or decreases depends on other taxes, including municipality and county taxes.

What are the key components of the budget?

Highlights of the 2022-23 district budget include the following:

The district will employ the equivalent of 4.6 fewer full-time teachers than last year because of declining student enrollment. (No teachers were laid off, but positions were reduced through attrition and retirements.)

The district will continue to fund 11 extra teacher positions using federal COVID-19 relief dollars. These positions lower class sizes, an important part of post-pandemic remediation efforts.

Teacher, staff and administrator salaries will increase by about 3%, and full-time employees will receive a $2,000 retention bonus, since salary raises will not keep pace with inflation. About $1.8 million of federal COVID-relief money will support the salary increases, and federal funds will fully pay for retention bonuses.

Medical insurance premiums will increase only 2% for 2023, an increase well below medical inflation, which is at 8%, Boehlke said.

$4.6 million of the tax levy will fund private school vouchers (see below).

Each year, more money levied by the school district goes toward private school vouchers

Many people don’t know that when they receive a tax bill from the Sheboygan Area School District, part of that money goes toward vouchers that fund students' tuition at private schools, Boehlke said.

The Wisconsin Parental Choice Program is a private school voucher program lawmakers enacted statewide in 2013.

School districts are required to participate in the program and must either levy for the program or take it out of the district budget, SASD Superintendent Seth Harvatine said.

SASD will levy $28.9 million for public schools and $4.6 million for private school vouchers in the 2022-23 budget.

Compared to the 2021-22 budget, the levy for SASD decreased by 7.5%, or $2.4 million, while the levy for private school vouchers increased by about 7.5%, or $318,000.

This school year, more than 9,500 students are enrolled in Sheboygan area public schools. Total enrollment for private schools participating in the voucher program is 1,370, with 637 of those students (46%) receiving vouchers.

The levy for the SASD budget has decreased every year since 2016 — when the district introduced a levy for the private school voucher program — while the private school voucher levy has increased more than ten-fold.

The private school vouchers are only available to families within certain income limits — for instance, students in a family of four are only eligible if family yearly income is less than $58,300 — although starting in 2026-27 there will be no income limits for the program, Boehlke said.

Local private schools participating in the voucher program Total Students Voucher students Special Needs Scholarship students Percentage of students receiving choice voucher or special needs scholarship St. Paul Lutheran Sheboygan 71 44 4 68% Bethlehem Lutheran Sheboygan 164 73 0 45% Trinity Lutheran Sheboygan 168 54 0 32% Sheboygan Area Lutheran High School 208 82 0 39% St. Paul Lutheran Howards Grove 94 24 5 31% St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Sheboygan 65 29 8 57% Christ Child Academy Catholic Sheboygan 123 41 0 33% Sheboygan Christian School 477 218 55 57% Total for participating schools 1370 565 72 46%

