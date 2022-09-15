Sheboygan car crash Wednesday night temporarily takes out power; police investigating

SHEBOYGAN - The power was out after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole and then a house on Wilson Avenue, the Sheboygan Police Department said Wednesday night.

The vehicle veered off the road shortly before 8 p.m. and hit the pole and house, causing minor damage, according to police. One passenger suffered minor injuries.

Police said electricity customers in the area could expect their power to be out for three to hour hours as a consequence. However, as of 8 a.m. Thursday, Sheboygan homes had their power restored, according to Alliant Energy.

The incident remains under investigation.

