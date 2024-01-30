Sheboygan Common Council candidates share how they will tackle issues ahead of primary

SHEBOYGAN — With three candidates running for each office, a primary election will be held for the Common Council alderperson position for districts 2 and 8 to earn a spot on the April ballot.

The primary, held Feb. 20, will narrow the field to two candidates. Then, those two will join the other three alderperson positions up for election April 2.

While incumbents Roberta Filicky-Peneski, 2, and Zachary Rust, 8, are seeking re-election, they are not the only candidates with alderperson experience in the race. All three District 2 candidates have served on the council.

Sheboygan Press asked candidates why they are running for office and the issues important to them. Their answers are below and were lightly edited for grammar.

The alderpersons elected will serve two-year terms and be paid about $6,000 annually.

District 2 candidates

Roberta Filicky-Peneski

Name: Roberta Filicky-Peneski

Age: 77

Occupation: Retired financial adviser, Robert W. Baird & Company

Education: Master’s degree, UW-Green Bay

Experience: I am the incumbent alderperson for District 2, City of Sheboygan, appointed by the council in July 2020, elected in April 2021, and re-elected in April 2022. I am the chairperson of the Sheboygan Redevelopment Authority, the vice chairperson of the Finance and Personnel Committee, a member of the Joint Review Board – reviewing Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) for development projects, and the County Emergency Medical Services Council. I attend Neighborhood Association meetings for Memorial, North Point and Vollrath neighborhoods when groups of citizens gather to discuss issues relevant to their area.

Why are you running for office? My husband and I moved to Sheboygan when he was offered a mathematics teaching position at the University of Wisconsin-Sheboygan campus. Our two children were raised here and attended North High School. We have seen the city expand and take pride in having been part of that development through the years. As our area grows more urban, more diverse and adapts to the fast pace of change, it is important to reaffirm the values that make our community unique: an open and welcoming atmosphere, thoughtful development of our lakefront and riverfront, support for unique resources like Mead Library and Uptown Social, and an acknowledgement of the many non-profit and religious resources that contribute to our quality of life. I have an interest in seeing to the continuation of this positive and supportive community.

What makes you the best candidate? I have recent experience on the Common Council and I am serving in leadership positions. I have the time to devote not only to the required meetings, but also to the background research and reading that often accompanies the issues. I enjoy working with my constituents, and find satisfaction in helping with solutions to their problems — from removing parkway trees and lobbying for street repairs, to curtailing speeding motorists along Park and North avenues. I have a working relationship with my council colleagues and our city department heads. I have the desire and the skills to be the representative for the district because I listen to my constituents and I am able to get things done.

What is the most important issue you want to address? There are two: One of bricks and mortar: The redevelopment of the former Memorial Hospital site. The other of a systemic nature: The way the city communicates with its residents and the way the residents can communicate with the city.

How would you approach addressing the above-mentioned issue? When the development agreement between the city and Advocate Aurora was written, it was agreed that the area would be “developed in a manner consistent with the surrounding neighborhood.” The property is in the final stages of remediation — the building and the sub-structures are gone; grading and land restoration is being completed. With many years of redevelopment experience in my background, I can knowledgeably give voice to the wishes of my constituents as the project moves forward.

Several years ago, the city convened a committee composed of communications executives from area corporations and educational institutions. After a year of meetings, their primary recommendation was to hire a full-time communications director. There is currently a part-time position; however, in the intervening years there has been an exponential increase in the variety and number of media as well as the complexity of issues. There needs to be a full-time communications position added to the city’s table of organization so that we can begin the tasks associated with the dissemination of information to members of the public, and create a system that makes it easier for them to communicate with the city.

Markus Savaglio

Name: Markus Savaglio

Age: 35

Occupation: Realtor at Savaglio & Co. Brokered By eXp Realty.

Education: BA in hospitality, minor in economics — Lakeland College (now University)

Experience: I was previously elected three times as Sheboygan's alderperson for District 5 and served on the Architectural Review Board, Finance & Personnel, Public Works, Licensing, Hearings, and Public Safety committees. I currently serve on the Zoning Board of Appeals and on the Board of Directors for Camp Anokijig. I run a successful real estate company as the No. 2 agent for eXp in all of Wisconsin for 2023, and one of my core values is to leave the world better than I found it.

Why are you running for office? When my wife and I made the decision to move from District 5 to the north side of the city it was because we needed more space for our growing family and we couldn't find the right home in the 5th District after searching for more than four months. I was disappointed that this decision required me to step down as alderperson, but my family's needs must come first. Now that we're settled in, I feel I have more to give that will help make Sheboygan a little bit better every day.

What makes you the best candidate? I've had the unique opportunity to serve on the council with both of my opponents, and unlike my opponents, I come ready to listen to all sides of the issues before making a decision, I take the secrecy of closed-session discussions seriously; because the only time we have them is to protect the city's coffers whether in negotiations or to discuss legal strategy. Finally, my platform changes the focus back to fixing city streets, expanding public transportation to Sundays, and keeping our taxes in check.

What is the most important issue you want to address? Roads. During my terms as alderperson, 11 miles of roads were fixed each year on average. Since I've been away, that number has fallen significantly. If elected, I'll bring the focus on roads back into the budget and at every opportunity bring attention to fixing more of our city's streets.

How would you approach addressing the above-mentioned issue? With planning and patience: This might get a bit in the weeds, but each year the city approves a budget and the state/feds offers matching grant dollars for road construction and repair. The framework is decided long before the council ever sees the budget for review and approval. I'd start by meeting with the DPW director, mayor, and city administrator to develop a list of capital road projects that leave no state and federal dollars on the table. From there, we would work to develop a balanced budget that addresses all these projects. I would then champion these proposals through the various committees to make sure the work and budget gets approved by the full council.

John Belanger

Name: John Belanger

Age: 63

Occupation: Kohler Company (hospitality)

Education: Bachelor of arts (political science/history) — University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire

Experience: Alderman City of Sheboygan 2012-2018, chairman of Public Works Committee, chairman of Building Use Committee, Law & Licensing Committee member, member of the Plan Commission, participant in Police Academy

Why are you running for office? The past couple of years the City of Sheboygan has been mired in turmoil and dysfunction. It has resulted in the instability of key city staff positions (Finance Department, HR director, city administrator, director of Planning and Development and staff) eight of 10 aldermen have been sued, and one alderman representing the 2nd District has been censured. This all reflects very poorly on the residents of Sheboygan and those outside looking to locate to or invest in Sheboygan. Frankly, it is quite embarrassing.

We need experienced, competent and professional representation. Currently, that is lacking in the 2nd District. That is why I am running.

What makes you the best candidate? My past aldermanic experience was quite successful. Economic development boomed; yearly financial surpluses allowed us to significantly reduce city debt. I led the charge to reduce taxes paid by city residents. I authored the resolution to eliminate “Special Assessments” for street projects, saving residents excessive fees. I also authored the resolution to reduce the size of the Common Council, saving tax dollars.

I believe that the 2nd District and city deserve an experienced, strong voice with a proven track record to represent them.

What is the most important issue you want to address and how would you approach it? I have two. The first one is very specific to the residents of the 2nd District.

Ensure that Memorial Hospital site is developed in a way that fits within the existing character and charm of the neighborhood. I would prioritize the feedback gained from the 2nd District residents as to how this now-vacant parcel is developed. We are fortunate to have a very vibrant and historic neighborhood. I would want to have a plan that is satisfactory to the majority of the residents before anything is committed to. There should be several district-wide hearings to discuss any options the city may consider.

The lack of business development in the South Pointe Business Park is very concerning. There have been millions of dollars spent on developing the infrastructure for this business park. The debt for the infrastructure still needs to be paid, yet there has been virtually no development, and the business park is mostly vacant. A focus on economic development and a stronger Common Council can change that.

District 8 candidates

Zachary Rust

Name: Zachary Rust

Age: 28

Occupation: Journeyman electrician

Education: ABC Electrician Apprenticeship, Moraine Park Technical College

Experience: Alderperson for District 8 since April 2022. Committee of the Whole chairperson, Board of License Examiners chairperson, and Department of Public Works vice chairperson. I have been in the electrical trades for nine years, holding numerous leadership positions while working on construction sites as an electrician. I am also on the executive board for the IBEW Local 494. I am an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, where my focus was leading a troop of 40 other Scouts.

Why are you running for office? I am seeking re-election for City Council because we need to continue to repair and replace roads, create more affordable housing in our community, and continue to help our local businesses grow and expand. While I have been in office, we have achieved a lot of great things in Sheboygan. I am proud to have sponsored the following two important ordinances as alder: The Complete Streets program to make our road infrastructure more accessible to all residents (cars, pedestrians, cyclists), and The Responsible Bidder Ordinance to make sure that our city tax dollars are used wisely on city construction projects. I am also proud of the work we did as council to raise the minimum wage for all city employees to $15 an hour and increase the Mead Public Library budget. I look forward to continuing to serve my district and creating positive impacts in the community.

What makes you the best candidate? I have been the alderperson for District 8 for the past two years, and as a younger candidate I have brought a youthful perspective and new ideas to City Council. I am the only member of the City Council who has a background in construction and organized labor. I want to continue to help businesses expand and create well-paying jobs in Sheboygan. As alderperson, community safety is important to me, and through the Farnsworth Neighborhood Association, I have developed a rapport with our neighborhood officers. Through this channel, I am able to better understand the needs of both community members and the police officers who serve our city.

What is the most important issue you want to address? The most important issue the city must address is continued upkeep on our roads, as the city has more than 200 miles of roads within its limits. We must also create roads that are useful to all residents. The Complete Streets program is an essential start in making streets friendly to not just cars, but also bicyclists and pedestrians.

How would you approach addressing the above-mentioned issue? We must continue to work with the city finance department to gain more funding for road maintenance. In city budget meetings, I will advocate for increased funding for city streets. Improving dialogue with our state representatives is also crucial, so we can attain more funding for street infrastructure. This will have a greater economic impact for our local businesses and improve road conditions for all community members.

Dennis Runge

Name: Denny Runge

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired

Education: 12 plus

Marquette University, 3 credits, business

Carroll College, 8 credits, business

Lakeland College, 3 credits, business

Lakeshore Technical College, 22 credits, machining

Experience: Shop floor supervision, direct sales, men’s leadership at church, youth group leadership

Why are you running for office? Hopefully to make a difference in these dramatically changing times.

What makes you the best candidate? My heart for Sheboygan: the families, children, schools, churches, and my willingness to serve.

What is the most important issue you want to address? Family living and how to make it better.

How would you approach addressing the above-mentioned issue? Gathering information from principals and teachers, Great Marriages, Anchor of Hope, churches, police, counselors, moms and dads, and school boards. In general, coming together, a meeting of the minds.

Jesse Roethel

Name: Jesse Roethel

Age: 34

Occupation: Quality control technician (11-plus years)

Education: Bachelor's degree in business management as well as a bachelor's degree in sport & entertainment management, with a marketing minor from Concordia University Wisconsin.

Experience: Working in quality control for over 11 years has been a great experience. I have learned how to pay attention to detail and find ways to solve problems efficiently. I interact well with others and like to help people. My degrees in business and management will also be useful as an alderman.

Why are you running for office? I am running for city council because I am proud to be a Sheboygan resident and have decided that now is the time to step up and help serve the people of our community. I will fight to keep our community a safe place to live. I am thankful to live in America and support our troops and police and want to do my part to serve others.

What makes you the best candidate? I was born in Sheboygan and have lived here my entire life, besides while I was in college for four years. I know many people within the district and can relate to the issues that affect all of us. I have and will continue to listen to what my constituents have to say. I will help them and address any questions or concerns they bring to me. I want every decision I make to be based on integrity and common sense, knowing these decisions will impact our entire community.

What is the most important issue you want to address? Public safety and making financially responsible decisions for our community.

How would you approach addressing the above-mentioned issue? I would love to see stronger and stronger relationships continue to be built between our neighborhood associations, neighborhood watch groups, police officers, community members and city leaders. Having an open dialog between all of these groups will continue to lead to great things as well as an even safer Sheboygan. I agree with the concerns of many of my constituents that I have talked to about just how important it is to fully support our police officers. We can work together with them to help make Sheboygan an even better and safer place to live. I'd like to see the police continue their community outreach in different Sheboygan neighborhoods. I'd like to assist the police with these events to get our community members out to interact and have productive conversations with one another. We should ask what additional resources our police department can use to be even more effective and see how we may be able to assist in that. Making financially responsible decisions for our community is a huge issue. Ultimately, there is only so much money to go around. We have to financially prioritize the most important areas of need for our residents. Limiting spending for less important areas is obviously the other part. Hard decisions will have to be made to cut here, while adding there. These decisions must always focus on what matters to our residents! Their needs and opinions are important. When the community has something to say, we must always listen!Road conditions are also an important issue to many of my constituents. It is one of the most noticeable issues many of us see and have to deal with on a daily basis. Our infrastructure must be properly maintained so it is always safe for our community to use.Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Sam Bailey at sgbailey@gannett.com or 573-256-9937. To stay up to date on her stories and other news, follow her on X (Twitter) @SamarahBailey.

