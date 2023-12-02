Sheboygan company makes a difference on World Kindness Day, and more news in weekly dose

SHEBOYGAN — In the spirit of World Kindness Day Nov. 13, the team at PSCO Kieffer in Sheboygan came together to make a positive impact on the lives of local Sheboygan families in need.

Through their initiative, the team collected an array of essential baby items for BabyCare, a local outreach organization through Sheboygan County Food Bank that provides underserved families with critical baby supplies.

The PSCO Kieffer team donated a range of baby essentials, including diapers, wipes, clothing, toys and feeding supplies.

This marks the second straight year PSCO Kieffer has gathered donations tying in with the mission of World Kindness Day. BabyCare supports more than 200 families each month.

Established in the 1950s as Kieffer & Co. in Sheboygan, PSCO Kieffer designs, value engineers, manages code review and permitting, fabrication, installation management and maintenance requests as a single-source sign provider.

Welcome to your weekly dose. Here is more news from throughout Sheboygan County.

Festive Family Dogs in Costumes fundraiser set for Dec. 10

Family Service Association of Sheboygan will host a Festive Family Dogs in Costumes fundraiser Dec. 10 at 3 Sheeps Brewing Company, 1837 North Ave., Sheboygan.

Funds raised at the event will be used to support financial coaching and education for struggling families throughout Sheboygan County.

Registration for the dog costume contest will begin at 2:30 p.m. Entry fee is $10 per dog. Contest will start at 3:30 p.m. and prize winners will be announced at 5 p.m.

The audience will serve as judges by purchasing tickets in increments of $5 and then voting for their favorite costumed dog.

All dogs, whether participating in the contest or not, must be on a leash. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Other activities include a bake sale and music by the Jesse & James Band from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. The event will also feature Nina’s Pita Hut food truck from noon to 6 p.m.

Family Service Association operates two nonprofit agencies — Consumer Credit Counseling Service and Advocacy Programs — and has been in existence since 1912. Call 800-350-CCCS for more information.

Waldo church offers Cookie Walk and brat fry Dec. 9

Trinity Fellowship Church in Waldo will hold a Cookie Walk from 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 9 in the lower level of the Fellowship Hall, 425 N. Lyndon St.

Cookies will be $8 per pound, candy $9 per pound. No cookies are pre-packaged; people can choose their own from a large selection.

The same day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the church will hold a brat and burger fry at the Plymouth Piggly Wiggly. Any cookies left over from the Cookie Walk will be packaged and sold at the fry.

Sheboygan Theater Company plans auditions for ‘Into the Woods’

Sheboygan Theater Company will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “Into the Woods” Dec. 12 and 13 at Horace Mann Middle School.

Director/Choreographer Zachariah Stearn and Musical Director Tom Kamenick will oversee the auditions.

The production will be staged at the Leslie W. Johnson Theater on the Horace Mann Middle School campus at the beginning of February 2024.

Those interested in auditioning can sign up by contacting the Recreation Department at 920-459-3773. Anyone auditioning should enter the school through Door 17 at the rear of the school.

“‘Into the Woods’ promises a thrilling theatrical adventure for audiences of all ages,” said STC Executive Director Tricia Roberts in a news release. “Our production will bring a fresh take on the classic fairy tale musical that will capture the imagination of our actors and audiences.”

STC encourages performers of all races, ethnicities, gender identities and abilities to audition. Auditions will consist of cold readings followed by a singing portion. Anyone auditioning is asked to prepare a 32-bar cut from a traditional musical theater song. Pop musical songs are discouraged. Actors should take sheet music, as an accompanist will be provided.

Season tickets for the current theatrical season are available at stcshows.org.

