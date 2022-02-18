In Sheboygan County, court costs quickly add up for those convicted of crimes — and unpaid fines can have 'lifetime ramifications.'

SHEBOYGAN - "600? Are you sure?" a man was overheard saying to a woman in the Clerk of Courts office this week.

"I thought my fine was in the hundreds," he said.

Even if a judge sentences someone convicted of a crime to pay zero dollars in fines, their court costs — outside of paying for legal assistance — can reach $1,000 or more.

Local prosecutors usually recommend jail or probation, and not fines, for people who have committed a crime, says Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski. But court costs still quickly add up for people convicted of crimes across Wisconsin and have increased over the past two decades, according to a 2018 report by the Wisconsin Director of State Courts Office and National Center for State Courts.

Here’s what it might cost to be convicted of crimes and what happens when people are unwilling — or unable — to pay in Sheboygan County.

Sheboygan County District Attorney typically does not recommend fines, he says

Under Wisconsin law, for all criminal cases, judges can sentence people to time behind bars, fines or both. Judges can also sentence people to probation, which the law advises courts to consider as the first alternative.

Most often, Sheboygan County prosecutors recommend jail or prison time or probation for defendants, Urmanski said.

“We’re not often saying, ‘Oh, by the way, judge, add a fine to this,’” he said. “I don’t know that a fine does a whole heck of a lot more than what jail or probation is going to do.”

In some cases, such as for people found guilty of driving while intoxicated, prosecutors are required to recommend a fine. Judges will also sometimes order fines even if prosecutors don’t ask for them.

When fines are ordered, they tend to be in less serious cases, Urmanski said.

“When it’s not a case where there needs to be jail or supervision necessarily, but it’s still criminal and there needs to be some recognition that we had a crime committed, that’s where we look at a fine and how much it should be,” he said.

Urmanski said his “larger sense” about whether fines provide rehabilitation for defendants comes down to the circumstances and details of each case.

Spending five days in jail may be a small consequence for someone who has been charged and convicted multiple times but life-changing for a person who’s never been arrested before. Similarly, one person might easily pay a fine that could really impact another person’s finances, he explained.

That said, every case still has court costs.

Here's how a $100 fine can add up to much more

One reason Wisconsin court costs have increased over the past two decades is an increase in the number and amount of surcharges, according to a 2018 state courts report.

Surcharges generate revenue for state and local programs.

The purpose of surcharges, such as a DNA analysis surcharge, is to reimburse the government for a service provided, said Adam Plotkin, the legislative liaison with the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office.

Some surcharges apply to almost every offense, such as the penalty surcharge, which costs 26% of any fines ordered and was the first surcharge enacted in the state, in 1977, to fund training for law enforcement officers.

The DNA analysis surcharge, enacted about eight years ago to fund maintenance of the state's DNA databank, also commonly raises costs for defendants, at $200 per misdemeanor and $250 per felony conviction.

A bill pending in the state senate, SB628, proposes to reduce the DNA surcharge to one $250 or $200 fee for a person's first felony or misdemeanor conviction. The proposed bill would prevent someone convicted in multiple cases or on multiple counts — such as possession of THC, possession of meth and felony bail jumping, for example — from having to pay hundreds or into the thousands of dollars for DNA analysis surcharges.

Defendants also pay a clerk’s fee, which can cost more than $160 for criminal cases, according to a 2021 summary table provided on the Wisconsin state courts website.

Here are some examples from recent cases in Sheboygan County courts of how costs add up:

In November, a Plymouth man was convicted of possession of THC and drug paraphernalia after a law enforcement officer smelled marijuana in his car during a traffic stop. The man told law enforcement he had smoked marijuana earlier and gave police a plastic bag containing marijuana and a multicolored glass pipe, according to the criminal complaint. Judge Rebecca Persick sentenced him to $366 in fines. With fees and surcharges, the total he must pay is more than $1,260.

In January, a Cedar Grove man was convicted of disorderly conduct involving domestic abuse after a woman told police he, her former partner, had threatened her, grabbed her around the waist and threw her, according to the criminal complaint. Last month, Judge Samantha Bastil sentenced him to one day in jail and $136 in fines. With fees and surcharges, the total he must pay is more than $690.

In January, a Sheboygan woman was convicted of a fourth-plus offense of driving while her license was revoked, with a misdemeanor bail jumping charge read in — which means Judge Daniel Borowski could consider it when sentencing. Judge Borowski sentenced her to $325 in fines. With fees and surcharges, the total she must pay is $780.

Court costs often go unpaid — and the higher they become, the less people pay

On average, people convicted of misdemeanors and felonies pay a small fraction of the money they owe the courts, according to the 2018 state courts report.

In 2020, the Sheboygan County Clerk of Circuit Courts office, which is responsible for collecting the fines and fees ordered by the courts, collected nearly $2.8 million from defendants. But more than $11.8 million in unpaid fines and fees was still outstanding from 2020 and years past, according to the annual report.

That includes fines, fees, surcharges and also restitution, which Sheboygan County courts sometimes have a hard time collecting, Urmanski said.

Collecting unpaid fines and fees is even more difficult when the total costs are high.

Studies have found “pretty definitively” that the more courts levy, the less is collected, Plotkin said — a finding corroborated by the 2018 courts report.

“It makes some intuitive sense,” Plotkin said. “If I don’t have any means, and you come after me for $100 that I might be able to pay off over time, then fine, I’m gonna make that a priority to get it paid off and done. But if I’ve got no means and you levy a total against me in the thousands or tens of thousands of dollars, I may just throw up my hands and say ‘Forget it, come after me. You’re not getting it.’”

Unpaid costs have 'lifetime ramifications' to poor people convicted of crimes

Unpaid costs are not a problem unique to Sheboygan County, and across the state counties use different methods to get people to pay.

A failure to pay fines in criminal cases can result in time in jail, with one day served for something like every $25 or $50 unpaid — and the debt remains when the defendant gets out of jail, Urmanski said.

The threat of jail time can be productive because sometimes people come up with the money before serving any time behind bars, Urmanski said.

When other court costs are outstanding, the Clerk of Courts office can enter a civil judgment against defendants.

In non-criminal cases, the court can also suspend defendants’ driver’s licenses for up to two years or until forfeitures (which are fines in non-criminal cases) are paid, Urmanski said.

Since 2019, the Sheboygan County Clerk of Courts office has also used State Debt Collection through the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to increase collections of unpaid court costs. The DOR has more tools available for debt collection, including tax intercept, and forwards collections to county courts.

Some of these enforcement methods have “huge” ramifications to poor people convicted of crimes, Plotkin said.

“The problem once you assess fines, fees and surcharges is if people can’t afford to pay them, it can result either in extension of their supervision, or they can have fines converted to a civil judgment,” he said. “Then, it’s not directly a criminal problem, but now you’ve got that civil judgment hanging over your head. You still technically owe the money to the court, and that shows up on your credit score and makes it very difficult to find housing, etc.”

The result is that unpaid fines continue to impact people convicted of crimes after they’ve served whatever incarceration and supervision they were sentenced, he said.

“It’s what we call a collateral consequence of conviction, and it has lifetime ramifications,” he said. “The collateral impact of those fines really can’t be understated. If we want to measure public safety by recidivism, if because of these fines, we keep people in a state of constant engagement with the criminal justice system, all we’re doing is making our communities less safe.”

