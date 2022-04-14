Sheboygan County prosecutors have charged a Watertown man in the February armed robbery of a gas station. Here's what to know.

Fulfilling our obligation: This report is part of the Sheboygan Press's mission to follow criminal cases from arrest to their conclusion.

SHEBOYGAN - Sheboygan County prosecutors charged Michael Pietila with armed robbery using threat of force after a gas station clerk told police she was robbed at knifepoint in February.

Sheboygan Police Department officers responded to a gas station on South Eighth Street on the evening of Feb. 23 for the report of an armed robbery. Police arrested Pietila, a 38-year-old Watertown man, after identifying a witness using surveillance video.

Pietila was one of four people charged in a string of three unrelated robberies — including a Waldo bank robbery and armed robbery of a taxi driver — in Sheboygan County in late February and early March.

According to the criminal complaint, the gas station clerk told police a man with a black face mask pulled a knife on her and demanded all of the money in the register. She pressed the panic alarm and estimated she gave him more than $100.

The owner of the gas station told police two men had visited the store earlier and asked what an employee would do if someone broke into the store. Police identified one of the men from surveillance video, went to his house and later arrested Pietila, who was walking around the area.

Pietila had a knife, cash and a lottery scratch-off ticket that surveillance video showed had been purchased that morning at the gas station.

Pietila was convicted of armed robbery with threat of force as party to a crime in Waukesha County in 2004. He was sentenced to nine years in prison with six years of extended supervision, consecutive to time in incarceration for three counts of burglary Pietila was convicted of in 2002.

Pietila was released from prison on extended supervision in September, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ Inmate and Offender Search.

If convicted of armed robbery with threat of force, Pietila faces a maximum $100,000 fine, up to 46 years in prison or both.

