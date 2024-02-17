Sheboygan County theater to go 'Story Surf'n!' this spring, and more news in weekly dose

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan County’s Youth Theatre Company is preparing for its spring production of “Story Surf’n!”

Many performers in the 30-member cast are from the Plymouth area and beyond.

Featured adult actors include Jessica Ford, Sarah Grebe, Andrea Gutschow, Katrina Johns, Jim Nass, Matt Overby, Jeremy Schellin, Pat Connors-Scherer, Lara Schmitz, Justin Schmitz, Peggy Strang, Tim Talen, Bob Travis, Natalie Voight and Evelyn Wilterdink.

Young actors include Evelyn Beger, Easton Garty, Katerina Garty, Lily Grebe, Breeley Gutschow, Isabella Gutschow, Abbi O’Malley, Kendall Rooker, Sage Rooker, Charlie Schellin, Penelope Schmitz, Ava Versch, Emma Versch, Will Versch, Ruby Voight and McKinley Winkler.

Local musicians will comprise the Story Surf’n Band: Musical Director Cindy Howley on keyboards, Keith Abler and Frank Gatyas on guitars, Steve Gumieny on drums and percussion, Tim Talen on percussion, and Karen Mani on fiddle.

Performances will be at the Plymouth Arts Center, 520 E. Mill St., at 7 p.m. May 10-11 and at 2 p.m. May 12. Tickets are $10 each, available at the PAC, by calling 920-892-8409 or by going online at plymoutharts.org.

Now, more news from the Sheboygan County community ...

Acuity flagpole: Sheboygan County volunteers sought for Midwest Crane Count, and more news in weekly dose

Red Cross to hold local blood drives

American Red Cross is planning the following local blood drives:

Feb. 23 and March 1, 8 and 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave., Sheboygan;

Feb. 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Amore Banquet Hall, 18 W. Mill St., Plymouth;

March 7, 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. at Oostburg State Bank, 905 Center Ave., Oostburg;

March 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sheboygan Falls High School, 220 Amherst Ave., Sheboygan Falls;

March 14, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, N5990 Country Aire Road, Plymouth; and

March 15, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road, Kohler.

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. In thanks for helping, all who give in February will get a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Heart.

Sheboygan history: What's in a name? Sheboygan's Boat Island was once a summer home for hungry goats

UWGB, Sheboygan Campus, to hold Summer Camp Preview Day March 22

The Sheboygan Campus of UW-Green Bay will hold a Summer Camp Preview Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. March 22. The camp is intended for youth in third through eighth grades.

A news release said programming provides participants a glimpse of all UW-Green Bay camp offerings, a hike around the campus, lunch, interactive activities with Einstein projects, the Camp Office, guests and more.

Learn more by emailing camps@uwgb.edu or go to uwgb.edu/camps.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan Youth Theatre Company to stage Story Surf'n in Plymouth