Sheboygan couple found dead inside their home with gunshot wounds, note and key left for police

SHEBOYGAN — Police are investigating after a Sheboygan husband and wife were found dead inside their home, both with gunshot wounds.

Police said in a news release officers responded to the home shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after a neighbor reported they had not seen their neighbors since Monday and a note was taped to their mailbox.

When officers arrived, a note to the Sheboygan police was found with a key to allow officers inside the home, the release said.

When officers entered the home, they found the bodies of a 66-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife. Preliminary investigation shows both died of gunshot wounds, police said.

Also found were instructions for funeral arrangements and the firearm suspected to be involved in the incident.

Police said the deaths remain under investigation and no further details would be immediately released. Police don’t believe the public is in any danger.

