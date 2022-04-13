Who was Oliver Hitchcock, the Sheboygan Falls boy whose mother is accused of killing him? A lover of purple, a child 'most likely to invent'

Maya Hilty, Sheboygan Press
·4 min read
Oliver Hitchcock
Oliver Hitchcock

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - Oliver Hitchcock told people he wanted to be a bird when he grew up.

That was one thing speakers shared at a vigil for Oliver, an 8-year-old boy who died earlier this month in Sheboygan Falls after being attacked by his mother, according to police.

A few hundred people attended the hour-long vigil Sunday, circled around a large #PurpleForOliver sign in the grass, holding purple and white candles out of the wind and listening to two pastors and a small band celebrate Oliver with memories and music. Purple was his favorite color.

Many people there, including the organizers of the vigil, didn't know Oliver but wanted to show support for his family, who were in attendance.

Oliver’s uncle, Eric Hitchcock, thanked the community for an “incredible” outpouring of support.

A crowd of hundreds gathered around a #PurpleForOliver sign at a memorial for Oliver Hitchcock in Sheboygan Falls on Sunday, April 11, 2022.
A crowd of hundreds gathered around a #PurpleForOliver sign at a memorial for Oliver Hitchcock in Sheboygan Falls on Sunday, April 11, 2022.

“Getting the news that Oliver was attacked was unbelievable,” Eric said. “As it became clear that Oliver wouldn’t survive, our family was devastated.”

“When news of our situation became public, the community came together and showed support for the family in every way imaginable,” he continued. “Seeing the purple hearts in the windows, the offers to help and donations received provide greatly needed support. At every level, this community exceeds anything I've ever seen.”

Oliver’s father moved to Sheboygan Falls three years ago “looking for the perfect community, which he found,” Eric Hitchcock said.

Oliver Hitchcock remembered as a sweet, curious kid

Family members and teachers remember Oliver as a sweet, curious kid, voted "most likely to invent something great" by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sheboygan County.

He loved making paper airplanes, playing video games, filming YouTube videos with his big brother and doing things outdoors like camping, kayaking and playing on the beaches at Kohler-Andrae State Park, speakers at the vigil said.

Oliver&#39;s brother and father release balloons at a memorial for 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock on Sunday, April 11, 2022, in Sheboygan Falls.
Oliver's brother and father release balloons at a memorial for 8-year-old Oliver Hitchcock on Sunday, April 11, 2022, in Sheboygan Falls.

The vigil was organized by Heather Masterson and Ashley Schmidt, who wanted Oliver's family to know the community is there for them.

“We have children of our own, so I can’t imagine the pain of losing one,” Masterson said. “We hope they know they have a whole community behind them.”

Oliver was born in Lake St. Louis, Missouri, and will have a funeral service in Missouri next week, Eric Hitchcock said.

A local chapter of Guardians of the Children, a nonprofit that spreads awareness of child abuse, will also add a stone and memorial for Oliver in a memorial garden in Milwaukee of children who have died from child abuse or violence, with a vigil later this month.

Family members pass the flame in the reflection of a memorial photo of Oliver Hitchcock at a candlelight vigil on Sunday, April 11, 2022 in Sheboygan Falls. The memorial photo reads &quot;In loving memory of Oliver Hitchcock, 12.16.13 - 04.01.22.&quot;
Family members pass the flame in the reflection of a memorial photo of Oliver Hitchcock at a candlelight vigil on Sunday, April 11, 2022 in Sheboygan Falls. The memorial photo reads "In loving memory of Oliver Hitchcock, 12.16.13 - 04.01.22."
Tobias, a comfort dog with Lutheran Church Charities&#39; LLC K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry, sits in a row of golden retrievers receiving pets from the crowd at the vigil for Oliver Hitchcock on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Sheboygan Falls.
Tobias, a comfort dog with Lutheran Church Charities' LLC K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry, sits in a row of golden retrievers receiving pets from the crowd at the vigil for Oliver Hitchcock on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Sheboygan Falls.

Natalia Hitchcock, charged with homicide, will undergo a competency evaluation

Natalia Hitchcock, Oliver’s mother, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for his death.

Natalia, 41, was also charged with attempted homicide after another child told police she held him underwater in the bathtub days before.

Natalia told police she strangled her son to protect him, after describing various delusions that people were going to take and abuse her children.

Last week, Judge Daniel Borowski ordered a competency examination for Natalia at the request of her attorney.

Under the Constitution, people can only be tried for a crime if they're mentally competent to stand trial, meaning they're able to understand the charges against them and able to assist their lawyer.

Natalia will be screened by professionals in the Sheboygan County Department of Health and Human Services within the next 30 days to help determine things like her cognitive ability and understanding of present circumstances.

“Their goal will be to figure out: Can she assist counsel? Does she understand what’s happening here?” said Daniel Blinka, a professor of law at Marquette University.

The mental health professionals will make a recommendation as to whether they believe she is or isn’t competent, but ultimately the judge, with assistance from the lawyers in the case, will make the final determination, Blinka said.

Natalia's competency evaluation is a separate issue from a defense of not guilty by reason of insanity, Blinka continued.

If Judge Borowski found Natalia incompetent to stand trial, she would likely be committed to treatment with the goal of becoming competent to stand trial. She would still be tried for the homicide charges against her once she regained competency.

At a status conference for Natalia scheduled for May 9, the court will determine whether the competency report is finished and how the case will proceed.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan Falls holds vigil for Oliver Hitchcock, boy killed by mother

