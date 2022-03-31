Sheboygan Falls police investigate after 8-year-old found unresponsive at apartment

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - Sheboygan Falls police say they are pursuing a criminal investigation after an 8-year-old child was found unresponsive at an apartment at 1100 Plank Trail Lane Wednesday evening.

According to a news release, police, Sheboygan Falls Fire Department and Orange Cross Ambulance responded to the apartment for the report of an injured child shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers and first responders arrived, they treated an unresponsive 8-year-old child who was later transported to HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.

Police said that “the circumstances of the child’s injury are being treated as a criminal investigation,” according to the release.

The release also said an adult resident of the apartment was receiving medical attention.

Police said there is no danger to the public and no suspects are being sought. They also said initial reports on social media were incorrect in stating the child had been stabbed.

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

This story will be updated after a 10 a.m. media briefing.

MORE: Here's what's planned for land near Sheboygan's Field of Dreams after school district board OK's pursuing $3M sales offer.

MORE: Are PFAS in Sheboygan County’s drinking water? Here’s what to know about the ‘forever chemicals.’

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan Falls police investigate after child found unresponsive