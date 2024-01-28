Sheboygan fire on New Jersey Avenue displaces 4 residents

SHEBOYGAN — Four people have been displaced from their homes after a fire in the 1600 block of New Jersey Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Sheboygan Fire Department said in a news release firefighters responded to the report of a fire at the building shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The first engine was on scene within 4 minutes.

When crews arrived, the department said they found heavy smoke and fire coming from inside. Those crews were able to extinguish a fire in the first-floor bedroom while other crews responded to the scene.

After the fire was under control, crews searched the first-floor and second-floor apartments and found everyone had evacuated safely. A cat that had been found safe was also reunited with its owners. One civilian was checked and released for smoke inhalation.

The department estimated the blaze caused $40,000 in damages. Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters were on scene for about two-and-a-half hours doing overhaul and investigating the fire. Eight units had responded along with assistance from Sheboygan Police Department.

As a public service announcement, the fire department said everyone should have working smoke detectors on every floor, outside their bedrooms and in their bedrooms.

