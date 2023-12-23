Sheboygan holiday garbage collection schedule and more news in weekly dose

SHEBOYGAN — Happy holidays!

Garbage collection in the city of Sheboygan will be adjusted the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.

Dec. 25-30, there will be no collection on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, so Monday’s pickup will be Tuesday, Tuesday’s pickup Wednesday, Wednesday’s pickup Thursday, Thursday’s pickup Friday and Friday’s pickup Saturday.

Jan. 1-6, there will be no collection on New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1, so Monday’s pickup will be Tuesday, Tuesday’s pickup Wednesday, Wednesday’s pickup Thursday, Thursday’s pickup Friday and Friday’s pickup Saturday.

The Recycling Center will be closed Dec. 25 and 31 and Jan. 1 and 7. It will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 26-29 and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 30 and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 2-5 and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 6.

Sips & Cinema comes to Plymouth Arts Center in January

This January, a unique film and wine event comes to the Plymouth Arts Center. The Sips & Cinema event will feature a selection of five short films paired with five pours of wine.

The short film program will feature recent, award-winning short films from around the world curated by the Belladonna Film Project. Wine tastings will be led by Moxie of Plymouth on Jan. 26 and Vintage Elkhart Lake on Jan. 27. There will also be snacks by Sargento, Sartori and Palo Popcorn.

Beah Travis, executive director of the Belladonna Film Project, said the event will engage attendees with the sights and sounds of different genres and with the tastes of a variety of wines for an immersive experience.

Tickets for Sips & Cinema are available for two dates: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 and 4 p.m. Jan. 27. Individual tickets are $45. Tables of eight are available for $320. Must be 21 or older to attend.

For tickets and more information, call 920-892-8409 or visit https://plymouth-arts-center.ticketleap.com/sips-and-cinema/. Plymouth Arts Center is at 520 E. Mill St., Plymouth.

ELG High School Pep Band invites alumni to special event Jan. 5

The Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School Pep Band is inviting all alumni to participate at a special pep band evening Jan. 5 during the boys’ basketball game against Random Lake.

For more information, contact the band director at the high school at 920-876-3381.

John Wallrich retiring as longtime Pine Hills Country Club golf pro

John Wallrich has served as head golf professional at Pine Hills Country Club since 1989 and will be retiring Dec. 31.

A news release states: “John and his wife Linda have been integral to the success and development of the club. Over the course of John’s career, he has developed programs, mentored young golfers and built a community. John’s accomplished career includes participating in the 2011 U.S. Senior Open at Inverness Club, election as 2015 Wisconsin PGA Professional of the Year, and recognition from Golf Digest as being among the top 10 teachers of Wisconsin. Under John’s leadership, 39 caddies went on to become Evan’s Scholars.”

Wallrich said in the release: “Pine Hills has not only been my place of work, but it is also the community in which Linda and I have lived and enjoyed raising our family. I consider myself incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to build such a fulfilling career and one that has given me such pleasure.”

The Pine Hills Board of Directors announced Andy Smith as the new head golf professional. He will become the fifth head golf pro since Pine Hills Country Club’s current course was built in 1929.

Smith joins the community from Chaska, Minnesota, where he has been a longtime assistant professional at Hazeltine National Golf Club. He has a bachelor’s degree in golf enterprise management from UW-Stout and is a “Class A” member of the PGA of America. He was named Minnesota Section Assistant Professional of the Year in 2019 and qualified for PGA Professional’s Championship in 2023.

Free goal-setting webinar Jan. 4 at Mead

RGA Public Relations, a Sheboygan-based strategic communications company, will offer another free goal-setting webinar in person at the Mead Public Library, 710 N. Eighth St., Sheboygan, from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4.

According to a news release, attendees will learn to turn their New Year’s resolutions into goals they can actually work to achieve. They are encouraged to take a notebook.

The workshop will be led by RGA Public Relations’ Rick Grant, who will explain why humans crave positive change but also fear it, which leads them to keep their dreams just out of reach.

Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. Call 570-497-1026 to register or for details.

