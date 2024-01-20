Sheboygan’s JMKAC to stage show partly developed during 2022 creative residency, and more news in weekly dose

Ashwini Ramaswamy's 'Invisible Cities' is a collaboration of choreographers from diverse dance backgrounds, including traditional Indian Bharatanatyam, break dance, modern/Afrodiasporic and Gaga.

SHEBOYGAN — A Minnesota-based dancer/choreographer will soon bring to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center stage a production partly developed during a creative residency in Sheboygan.

Ashwini Ramaswamy created a multifaceted re-envisioning of Italo Calvino’s novel “Invisible Cities,” which a news release said “brings together a dynamic group of artists from diverse movement styles.”

Three choreographers collaborated with Ramaswamy, who is trained in the classical Indian Bharatanatyam dance technique. Those choreographers include modern and Afrodiasporic dancer Alanna Morris, Gaga technique mover Berit Ahlgren and breakdancer Joseph Tran.

Ten dancers are featured in the Arts Center production, which will be staged at the JMKAC at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8.

Ann Brusky, deputy director of programming at JMKAC, said in the news release: “In 2022, JMKAC hosted Ashwini in a creative residency that offered her time and space to focus on developing this work. It is so exciting to bring the finished production to our stage and share it with the community.”

To order tickets, go to jmkac.org/events or call 920-458-6144. The Arts Center is at 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan and has free parking in its lot on New York Avenue. The JMKAC’s CAFÉ will be open prior to the show.

Local presenters, sponsors sought for Money Smart Wisconsin Week

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed April 6-13 as Money Smart Wisconsin Week.

Money Smart is a statewide financial awareness and education initiative to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy.

During the week, local businesses and organizations will share their expertise, resources and knowledge through in-person classes, family activities and public events.

The Sheboygan County Money Smart Wisconsin Week Planning Committee consisting of representatives from Consumer Credit Counseling Service, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin-Sheboygan, University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension – Sheboygan, and Veritas Financial are seeking presenters and sponsors for in-person events being planned in the Sheboygan and Plymouth areas.

Interested parties can visit the Money Smart Sheboygan County Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MSWShebCty and click on the forms link to register as a speaker or sponsor.

Register for free tax help at the library

Advanced registration is now open for free income tax assistance and preparation at Mead Public Library in Sheboygan by AARP Tax-Aide volunteers.

Tax preparation sessions will be available during February, March and April. Tax returns will be filed electronically, and people will receive a paper copy of their federal and Wisconsin income tax returns to keep for their records.

Appointments are available by calling the library at 920-459-3400, in person at any library service desk or online at www.meadpl.org/tax-help. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tax-Aide is jointly sponsored by AARP and the IRS. It is intended primarily for low- to moderate-income taxpayers — with special attention to those 50 and older — who most need tax assistance and cannot afford the services of a paid preparer.

If your taxes are complicated and will require more time than a one-hour appointment allows, you are asked to not use this service.

Christmas tree recycling pickup continues through January

Still have your live Christmas tree? Well, there’s still time to dispose of it.

City of Sheboygan’s Christmas tree recycling pickup continues through the end of January. Trees are picked up the same day as garbage. (Wreaths are picked up with normal curbside garbage collection.)

Christmas trees are only picked up at the curb; there is no alley pickup. People should remove all ornaments and decorative lights from trees and not place them in plastic bags.

Christmas trees can also be disposed of at the Recycling Center, 2026 New Jersey Ave. There, people should place trees in the area normally used for branches. Trees are then recycled by grinding them into wood chips, which are later made available to the public for free.

