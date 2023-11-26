Sheboygan letter-writer shares view on land swap for proposed Kohler golf course

Here is this week’s letter to the editor of the Sheboygan Press. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

Let’s complete Herbert Kohler’s vision of golfing in Sheboygan County

Editor's note: This letter is regarding the article "Conservation groups push Tony Evers to block land swap for proposed new Kohler golf course."

The Kohler Company wants to open property that is now closed to the public on Lake Michigan. And they will do it in the style that has always been their signature: respect to the authenticity of the land. It has been the Kohler legacy that created and continues to maintain much of what Sheboygan County is today. Just look around. Now, we have an opportunity to complete Herbert Kohler’s vision of golfing in Sheboygan County and enhance its beauty even more ... and share it with others.

Let’s complete that vision.

There will always be naysayers and obstructionists. Remember those who opposed and obstructed widening State 23 or those who didn’t want to remove the toxic dumps preceding Whistling Straits?

Paul Gruber

Sheboygan

Read more letters to the editor: Click here for more letters to the editor of the Sheboygan Press

Our letters policy

Letters to the editor are published in the order in which they are received and letter-writers are limited to having one letter published per month. Letters can be emailed to news@sheboyganpress.com and Editor Brandon Reid at breid@gannett.com. Letters must meet specific guidelines, including being no more than 250 words and be from local authors or on topics of local interest. All submissions must include the name of the person who wrote the letter, their city of residence and a contact phone number. Letters are edited as needed for style, grammar, length, fairness, accuracy and libel.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan letter shares view on land swap for Kohler golf course