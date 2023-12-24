Sheboygan letter-writers on DA’s appeal to feticide decision, fair elections, drunk driving

Here are this week’s letters to the editor of the Sheboygan Press. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

Opposing the DA’s appeal to the feticide decision

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski

I am writing to let you know that the opposition to Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski’s appeal to the feticide decision is absolutely coming from inside Sheboygan County.

I live and vote here, and my bodily autonomy is not up for debate. It is not the DA’s job to police women’s bodies.

His voicemail has been full for weeks of the constituents speaking their minds. I doubt his actual job of prosecuting criminals is being done if no one can reach him.

This is not a legal issue, but a health care issue. I will not go quietly back to the 1950s and I am not alone!

Dana M. Traas

Howards Grove

Stand up and support Meagan Wolfe

I am in full support of Meagan Wolfe, chief election official of Wisconsin, for the following reasons:

She is a steadfast, bipartisan supporter of voting rights:

She was unanimously appointed by the six-member bi-partisan Wisconsin Elections Commission in 2018 to become Wisconsin’s chief election official.

She’s worked in Wisconsin elections since 2011 and has helped improve voting access and election cybersecurity.

She sent absentee ballots to nursing homes during the pandemic to protect older voters from COVID.

She ran an accessible, free and fair election in 2020 and 2022 in compliance with Wisconsin law:

She simply followed the law and refused to allow Wisconsin elections to become interrupted by partisan obstruction.

Meagan stands up for elections for every Wisconsinite - Republican, independent or Democrat. She followed the law to run elections for every Wisconsin voter.

In the face of death threats and harassment, she has shown incredible bravery, refusing to step down and cower to political pressure in order to protect our elections.

In these times with democracy itself in peril, we need dedicated leaders like Meagan Wolfe and recognize the invaluable work she does to protect the integrity of our elections. I encourage every Wisconsin resident to stand up and support Meagan Wolfe and democracy.

Geralyn Leannah

Sheboygan

A poem for those who drive after ‘too much Christmas cheer’

For those who celebrate a little too much Christmas cheer, I have a little poem I would like you to hear.

You chose that night to go to the bar. You chose after to drive your car. For that offered ride you could not wait. And now you are a ward of the state.

Remember, only you are responsible for your actions.

Robert R. Ries

Sheboygan

