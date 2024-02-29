Sheboygan’s lighthouse adds a romantic touch. A cow once bellowed for days in response to its foghorn, answering ‘for hours, but in vain.’

SHEBOYGAN — Since 1839, before the bulk of immigrants arrived, a lighthouse of some kind has illuminated the way for mariners off the western shore of Lake Michigan, according to records from the Sheboygan County Historical Research Center.

The first lighthouse was built on North Point bluff. The bluff rose some 50 feet above the shoreline, warning those early sailors about the Niagara escarpment, a limestone ridge that projects out into the lake a few hundred feet or just at the water line. It was a hazard for navigation.

In 1837, Congress appropriated $20,000 for each of four lighthouses to be constructed in Wisconsin at Milwaukee, Manitowoc, Sheboygan and Root River (Racine).

Lt. G.J. Pendergrast, who was sent to Great Lakes to report on the proposed lighthouses, said of Sheboygan's need: "I am satisfied it would be of general benefit to navigation. I did not hesitate to recommend the erection of a light-house at this point, believing as I did that there must soon be large towns at the mouths of all rivers on the lake shores where harbors can be erected.”

To see the slider larger, click here.

The first lighthouse was built sometime during the spring or summer of 1839, with Stephen Wolverton acting as the first lighthouse keeper.

That first lighthouse was actually two structures. One building housed the keeper and his family. The other housed the light or lamp house on a tower apart from the home. The early lamps were oil-burning lamps that were filled with lard or colza oil (oil from rapeseed). There was skill involved in trimming the wicks and adjusting the light so it could penetrate the darkest night. A Fresnel lens was installed in the lantern room in 1857. Many lighthouses went away from the oil-fired lamps just before the start of the 20th century.

The lighthouse, like the other three lighthouses built in 1837, consisted of a conical brick tower along with a one-and-a-half-story keeper's dwelling. The lamp and reflectors projected the light seaward 80 feet above Lake Michigan.

Despite being a truly scenic location, it was not always an optimal one for sailors. Many pilots unfamiliar with the shoreline ran their ships aground on the Niagara escarpment of north point instead of avoiding the hazard.

So, in 1873, that original location was discontinued. The government erected a new light outside of the harbor on the pier being built at the same time.

Parallel piers 1,000 feet long and 175 feet apart were built in 1854. The federal government took over the harbor improvements in 1866 and extended the piers lakeward. In 1873, the new lighthouse was built on north pier.

By 1884, the lighthouse tower was moved another 460 feet and again in 1889 yet another 200 feet seaward. The pier sustained damage in 1891 by the Goodrich Transportation Company. The company was billed for the damage.

In 1904, a new lighthouse, a circular, 50-feet tall tower made of steel plates riveted together, was erected on a new concrete foundation at the outer end of north pier. With some modifications, it has been Sheboygan's lighthouse ever since.

A foghorn structure was funded by Congress in 1895 at a cost of $5,500.

It was an interesting piece of engineering. The fog whistle, as it was called, originally was fired by coal and wood. In the first three months of operation, the horn consumed 13 tons of coal and a half cord of wood.

Later, gasoline engines would supply the power that would power the compressors for a newer fog horn installed in 1915. There were two compressors, according to a 1918 Sheboygan Press clipping. The article said one compressor was the main compressor and if it were to fail, a switch would fire up the other compressor. Those compressors would compress the air in pipes that were routed horns at the lighthouse. The horns atop the lighthouse structure were 63 feet above water level on the lighthouse and some 4,200 feet from the shoreline.

That 1918 article reported that the new horn affected a cow:

"The present horn was placed in the light house some three years ago. The cow was purchased from a farmer and brought to town. She was a cow used to many associates and came from a large herd. Her owner placed her in a neat stable and gave 'bossie' every attention that any cow deserves and all was serene until the fog horn began its bellowing. The cow heard and at once began to answer the call, thinking perhaps that one of her former associates was calling her, so nearly did the sound resemble that of her former mates. She answers for hours, but in vain."

The article noted the cow refused both food and water for a long time, but finally came around to acting normal and ignored the fog horn.

In 1915, a new concrete north breakwater was constructed and the lighthouse was moved to that location. In its new location, the lighthouse, which was rebuilt, pointed marine travel with a flashing red acetylene light that flashed every four seconds. A new foghorn was added at that time.

The U.S. Coast Guard took over the lighthouse duties in 1939 and has maintained the structure ever since.

RELATED - Sheboygan’s lighthouse has graffiti on its back side. An unknown citizen has been painting over it.

In 1942, a radio beacon was added as an additional navigational aid. At some point, the lantern room was removed. However, the lighthouse still emits a three-second blast every 30 seconds when needed. The light pattern was changed to a flashing white light every four seconds. The top of the tower is now home to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather station.

The lighthouse still serves its primary function of aiding marine travel and continues to add a romantic touch to Sheboygan's lakefront.

Gary C. Klein can be reached at 920-453-5149 or gklein@gannett.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @leicaman99.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan's lighthouse: Cow once cried for days in response to foghorn