Sheboygan man, 20, to spend life in prison with no chance of parole for fatally shooting Michael Kirsch in 2020

Sheboygan police investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of Clara Avenue Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

SHEBOYGAN - Daniel Mares was 18 years old when he fatally shot 23-year-old Michael Kirsch in February 2020.

Mares was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison with no chance of parole. In Wisconsin, a first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence, but judges decide when, if ever, defendants can be considered eligible for release under extended supervision.

Judge Robert Dewane, a Manitowoc County judge presiding over this case in Sheboygan, said Mares' history of violating probation, troublesome actions while in custody and the need to protect the public by deterring other people from committing homicides influenced his decision to give Mares no possibility of parole.

"You had every opportunity not to use that gun and you used it," Dewane said to Mares in court. "I weigh that against the fact that you didn't set out to kill someone, you didn't know the victim."

A Sheboygan jury found Mares guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as someone previously convicted of a felony in August.

According to the testimony of several eyewitnesses, Mares shot Kirsch twice in the torso when Kirsch objected to Mares' intervention in a fight between teenage girls. Mares threw one girl — who identified herself as the niece of Kirsch's girlfriend and who was fighting Mares' girlfriend at the time — out of the fight, after which Kirsch appeared to try to push Mares back and Mares shot him, according to testimony from a neighbor who saw the incident occur.

Mares' attorney, Christopher Froelich, argued Mares should be able to be considered eligible for parole in 20 years because his ability to think rationally was severely impaired by drugs on the day of the shooting, he did not go to the scene of the fight to kill anyone and "things happened in a split second" when the fight escalated.

Prosecutor and Assistant District Attorney Adam Stuart recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole for Mares because he has violated probation before, including at the time of the shooting when he was on probation for disruptive behavior that led to a felony bail jumping conviction.

Mares also got into three fights in custody since the shooting and was found with contraband in jail, putting into question his ability to correct his behavior, Stuart said.

Stuart also said a sentence of life in prison was necessary to protect the community.

"Sheboygan doesn't have homicides on a regular basis. People don't fear that they're going to get into a fight and lose their life because of it, because that doesn't happen here," he said. "The community needs to know that when a homicide happens, there will be swift, severe and just punishment."

While Mares' family members asked Judge Dewane to give Mares a chance of parole and not let one moment define him for life, Michael Kirsch's family members said the pain of Michael's death is raw and asked for the sentence that was given.

"You took someone's brother, someone's grandchild, someone's uncle, someone's friend," said Valerie Kirsch, Michael's mother. "Don't ask me to forgive because the damages are done."

